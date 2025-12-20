Oregon Ducks Highlighted By NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football Playoff

NFL scouts have attended Oregon Ducks games all season long to get a close-up look at several draft prospects. The Ducks’ first-round College Football Playoff (CFP) matchup against the James Madison Dukes provides the opportunity for potential first-round talents to show what they’re capable of on a bigger stage.

ESPN’s Peter Schrager listed two Ducks among his top-five players draft prospects to watch during the CFP first round.

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrates with fans after Oregon defeated the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Oregon to Have Multiple First Rounders?

The Ducks’ junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq came in at No. 4 on Schrager’s list.

“Last year in the draft, we saw Tyler Warren, we saw Colston Loveland. Who’s the tight end this year? This guy right here, Kenyon Sadiq,” Schrager said. “Freak of an athlete, 6-3, 245 pounds, premium athlete, and has run after the catch ability. Can jump 41 inches, is an absolute freak physically and has made big plays in big games.”

Sadiq hasn’t disappointed as a starter this season. He’s recorded eight touchdowns and 490 receiving yards on 40 receptions through 11 games. His athleticism and ability to look like an extra receiver on the field have appealed to many NFL fans who are looking to fill tight end needs.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Quarterback Dante Moore could also join Sadiq in the 2026 NFL Draft if both decide to declare. He could be Oregon’s third straight quarterback drafted into the NFL.

“And the No. 1 player who has the most to gain this entire College Football Playoffs, this guy right here, Dante Moore,” Schrager said. “We watched Fernando Mendoza give the Heisman speech. We watched Mendoza in the Big Ten Championship game. But I still have scouts I talk to who are like, ‘Moore is the better athlete, Moore has the bigger upside, 6-3.’”

“He’s just a redshirt sophomore, so he could still come back, but the mobility, he’s got the quick release,” Schrager continued. “He’s one of those players, unlike Mendoza, who we’ve been talking about for years since the high school game as a five-star recruit.”

MORE: Oregon Ducks Lose Receiver To Transfer Portal Amid Injury Updates

MORE: Oregon Ducks Uniforms Flex The Power Of A National Brand In Playoff Spotlight

MORE: Oregon Ducks Intriguing Injury Report vs. James Madison

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE !

Dante Moore’s Draft Stock Skyrockets

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore became the Ducks’ starter in 2025 after sitting behind Dillon Gabriel in 2024. Moore has thrown for 2,733 yards and 24 touchdowns on 72.5 percent completion, while also rushing for 191 yards and a touchdown.

After a rocky true freshman season for the UCLA Bruins in 2023 and redshirting his first year at Oregon, Moore wasn’t a quarterback that many people had on their draft board entering the season. He’s instead continued to prove why he was a five-star recruit out of high school and a quarterback that many now believe would be a top-two pick if he declared in 2026.

Oregon Offensive Coordinator Will Stein leads a drill with quarterback Dante Moore at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 14, 2025 before the first-round CFP game against James Madison. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Vanderbilt quarterback and football commentator Jordan Rodgers shared Schrager’s opinion that Moore is the better prospect than the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner.

“He has more upside than Fernando Mendoza,” Rodgers said. “I love Mendoza, but the mobility of Dante Moore and also the fluid throwing motion. He’s the most natural thrower in this entire draft class.”

Moore said that “there’s not a decision yet” in terms of whether he’ll declare for the NFL after the postseason. Moore and the Ducks have their sights focused on the CFP, which starts with a first-round home game against JMU on Saturday.