Key Oregon Ducks Making Injury Returns Next Season

The Oregon Ducks were bit by the injury bug in the second half of the 2025 season, and the team's running back room was especially thin during the College Football Playoff.

Heading into 2026 with quarterback Dante Moore leading the way for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks, here are the five biggest players expected to return from injury and contribute towards another postseason run.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jordon Davison, Running Back

Oregon running back Jordon Davison broke his collarbone against Texas Tech in the College Football Playoff, but he is expected to be back in time for 2026. Alongside running back Dierre Hill Jr., Davison figures to be the leading rusher in Oregon's offense next season.

Davison finished his true freshman season with 667 yards and 15 touchdowns, becoming Oregon's go-to running back at the goal line. Former Ducks running back Noah Whittington was the starter, but Davison's breakout was undeniable.

His injury return is not only consequential because of his nose for the end zone, but Oregon's running back depth is worth watching. Behind Davison and Hill, the Ducks have Da'Juan Riggs and Tradarian Ball as depth pieces.

Gernorris Wilson, Offensive Lineman

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Gernorris Wilson (35) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon's offensive tackle play will be key in 2026 as the Ducks look to keep Moore upright. With Fox Crader projected to be the left tackle at Oregon, Ducks offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson will be in contention to start at right tackle.

Wilson's 2025 season ended with an undisclosed injury that caused him to miss the last six games, including the CFP. He appeared in the first nine games of the season and made his first start of the year against Iowa as Oregon offensive tackle Alex Harkey dealt with an injury. However, Wilson's season ended after the Iowa game, and his return will be one to watch heading into the 2026 season.

Trey McNutt, Safety

Ducks safety Trey McNutt missed his entire true freshman season with a broken leg, an injury he suffered in fall camp. While McNutt is still an unknown commodity, he was expected to see the field as a true freshman before his injury.

"He's staying engaged in the playbook. He's preparing himself. So he was having a really good fall camp. You always hate to see that happen, but it is part of football, and I think Trey's handled it really well," Lanning said in fall camp last season.

Can McNutt fill in the other safety spot next to Minnesota transfer Koi Perich in Oregon's defense? If so, the Ducks could have another dominant season on that side of the ball.

Dakorien Moore, Wide Receiver

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore | Jake Bunn / Oregon Ducks on SI

Potentially a surprise to see here, Oregon freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore missed four games in 2025 before returning for the CFP. In the postseason, however, Moore might have still been recovering from his knee injury. In three CFP games, Moore registered six catches for 54 yards.

Moore proved his ability to be a true No. 1 wide receiver, and his established connection with quarterback Dante Moore will be key for the Ducks offense in 2026. With tight end Kenyon Sadiq moving onto the NFL, Dakorien Moore is on track to be Oregon's top target next season.

Evan Stewart, Wide Receiver

The saying goes, "best for last." Stewart's return from injury might be the most obvious one to list here, mainly because of his potential alongside Dakorien Moore and Dante Moore.

Like McNutt, Stewart missed the entire 2025 season after suffering an injury in the offseason. Stewart tore his patellar tendon in the spring, causing him to miss an entire year. He had the option of declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, but Stewart eventually chose to return to school to play alongside Dante Moore.

The receiver duo of Stewart and Moore might be one of the best one-two punches that Oregon has had.