Brandon Smith’s Breakout Has Dan Lanning's Attention Amid Running Back Injuries

Oregon Ducks sophomore running back Jordon Davison sustained a leg injury after catching a pass near the sideline and taking a hard hit in the first quarter against the then No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31.

He was later seen coming out of the locker room in street clothes and on crutches, not to return in the second half.

Oregon running back Jordon Davison walks the sidelines with crutches as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In his place, true freshman running back Brandon Smith stepped up with a team-leading 82 rushing yards and one touchdown on just eight carries.

Physicality Battle Between Northwestern and Oregon

Oregon coach Dan Lanning knew that Northwestern was going to be a physical team, and unfortunately, multiple players on both sides went down. Even opposing sophomore safety Jon Jon Stevens suffered an upper-body and apparent head injury after attempting a tackle on Smith during the third quarter.

The frightening moment afterward was when Stevens lay motionless on the field. Luckily, he was able to stand up shortly after, was receptive to the trainers, and was eventually carted off the field through Autzen Stadium's tunnel in Eugene, Oregon.

“A couple of our guys got banged up just within the play of the game. I also want to acknowledge that I shared a moment there where I think everybody in the stadium felt something similar when you saw Jon Jon Stevens go down for them.”

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Brandon Smith (26) carries the ball for a first down during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning felt sympathetic for both Stevens and Davison, and wished Smith had had more reps in the previous practice week leading up to the Halloween matchup.

“You're sitting there thinking, ‘Man, I pray this kid’s okay. I hope he's going to be all right,’" Lanning continued. "To see him get up and go walk off was great. But that's just evidence of how physical this game was. And what's tough, we talk about guys like Brandon (Smith) or Dink (Da'Jaun Riggs); those guys that are getting those third and fourth reps. Those are a lot of reps that they execute today that they didn't get in practice.”

Da'Jaun Riggs and the Rest of the Running Backs

Running back Da'Juan Riggs ended with only three rushing yards on six carries against the Wildcats. While his numbers in the box score don't jump out at you by any means, Lanning thought the junior was in the right headspace to be thrown into the fire unexpectedly.

Lanning said, "They had to get the mental rep right and be able to execute the mental rep. They did an outstanding job of that. Our coaches did a good job of coaching on the sideline to make them able to have a performance like that. And every big run is going to involve somebody stranded a little bit harder for a big block.”

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) reacts to a dropped pass during the NCAA football game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks' running back unit finished with a total of 105 rushing yards and one touchdown on 28 rushes, coming out to 3.8 yards per carry. Much more will be expected from that group for their largest test of the 2026 season on Saturday, Nov. 7. Oregon travels to Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, to take on the No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

Ohio State is coming off an upset 30-18 loss to the USC Trojans on Oct. 31, its first game without junior quarterback Julian Sayin under center. Sayin is out indefinitely with a right-throwing-arm and shoulder injury that he suffered on Oct. 17.

Lanning said after the game that the team would keep evaluating Davison's injury, entering the first Big Ten injury report on Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT. Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported on Wednesday that Davison is expected out against Ohio State, but is considered week-to-week.

"Our status report will come out on Wednesday,” Lanning said on Monday when asked about it. “You know, don't think it's long-term with Jordon, but you guys will find out when the injury report comes out.”

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