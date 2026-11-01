Three Things You Didn’t See on TV During Oregon’s Win Over Northwestern

EUGENE - A layer of mist hung over Eugene as Ducks fans poured into Autzen Stadium, many embracing the Halloween spirit in costume. The Duck joined the fun with five costume changes, while green and yellow fireworks lit up the sky during “Shout.” Add a roaring crowd of 55,673 and a 34-26 comeback win over No. 20 Northwestern, and Autzen had plenty to celebrate on Halloween.

There was no shortage of storylines entering the Big Ten clash. Could Oregon’s offense find its momentum under new play-caller Jay Johnson? How would the Ducks handle a familiar face on the opposing sideline, with Chip Kelly returning to Autzen as Northwestern’s offensive coordinator?

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon rallied from a 20-6 deficit to deliver a much-needed win. But the comeback told only part of the story.

From Kelly's postgame interactions with Oregon coach Dan Lanning and quarterback Dante Moore to two notable injury observations and Brandon Smith getting some love from a teammate, here are three things you may have missed watching on TV.

This weekly column will publish the day after every Ducks game. Be sure to come back each week for more.

Chip Kelly's Dan Lanning and Dante Moore Greeting

On Saturday, the Ducks saw glimpses of the offense that made Kelly a household name in Eugene. Kelly was Oregon's offensive coordinator from 2007-08 and the head coach from 2009-2012 with a 46-7 overall record.

As the Wildcats scored on each of their first three possessions, Kelly’s excitement was easy to spot from the field.

Northwestern offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is fired up on the sidelines in his return to Autzen Stadium.



The Wildcats have scored on all three of their drives so far. https://t.co/6GfTCJyagw pic.twitter.com/gdeGQ9oEXr — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) October 31, 2026

After the game, Kelly and Oregon coach Dan Lanning greeted each other on the field, bringing together two coaches who have led the Ducks in different eras. With Oregon searching for its next offensive coordinator, Kelly is a popular name among fans hoping for a reunion.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning greets Northwestern offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who coached the Ducks from 2007–2012, including four seasons as head coach.



Oregon defeats Northwestern 34-26. pic.twitter.com/rQDQs8TGTT — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) October 31, 2026

Kelly also shared a postgame moment with Moore, who is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the 2026 season. Kelly coached Moore during his freshman season at UCLA, and both have spoken about their respect for one another.

How cool is this?



Oregon QB Dante Moore and Northwestern OC Chip Kelly share a postgame moment. Kelly coached Moore at UCLA during his freshman season and they both are vocal about the respect they have for one another.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/QcBTSPgviA — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 1, 2026

Photos by Darby Winter.

Kelly has helped reconstruct one of the worst Big Ten offenses last season into one of the most productive in the conference. The Wildcats rank second in the Big Ten in rushing at 204.6 yards per game and third in scoring at 34.7 points per game, entering the game vs. Oregon.

Jordon Davison On Crutches And Jeremiah McClellan Warming Up

Oregon’s win came with another injury concern on offense. Running back Jordon Davison left the game in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury, heading to the Ducks locker room. Lanning said the status of the team's leading rusher will be updated on Wednesday's availability report.

Davison came out of halftime in street clothes and on crutches. Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola found his teammate to check on him amid the postgame celebration. It was a nice moment of support between teammates after a hard-fought win.

Oregon QB Dylan Raiola finds RB Jordon Davison, who is on crutches, to check in on him after the win over Northwestern. https://t.co/D1beJwBqf0 pic.twitter.com/OLkVaEYa2R — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 1, 2026

Oregon receiver Jeremiah McClellan has been out since breaking his foot on Sept. 18 as he warmed up for the Ducks' game vs. Portland State. After the injury, Lanning said McClellan was out indefinitely.

Before the game vs. Northwestern, McClellan was warming up, without pads, at Autzen Stadium. It doesn't indicate his return timeline but seeing McClellan back on the field is an encouraging sight for an Oregon offense that has navigated a plethora of injuries this season.

Oregon receiver Jeremiah McClellan warming up before the Northwestern game.



McClellan has been out since he broke his foot during warmups before Oregon’s Sept. 18 game against Portland State.



Photos @DarbyWPhotos pic.twitter.com/asWktXmHtS — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 1, 2026

McClellan entered 2026 as Oregon’s leading returning receiver, coming off 38 catches for 557 yards and three touchdowns in 2025.

Dierre Hill Celebrates Brandon Smith’s Breakout

After the win, Oregon sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr. showed his freshman teammate Brandon Smith some love following the biggest performance of Smith’s young career.

Oregon RB Dierre Hill is psyched for freshman Brandon Smith after the win over Northwestern.



Smith averaged 10.3 yards/carry, rushing eight times for 82 yards and the go-ahead touchdown. He added his first four career catches for 32 yards. pic.twitter.com/HrzjODW2Jh — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 1, 2026

Smith rushed eight times for 82 yards and a touchdown, averaging 10.3 yards per carry. He also caught four passes for 32 yards, recording his first career receptions and giving Oregon a much-needed spark on offense.

“That’s all you want as a coach, a guy who isn’t necessarily begging for his opportunity but is ready when his opportunity comes," Lanning said of Smith after the win. "His role has continued to grow with this team. He’s obviously very capable, and I’m excited about what he was able to accomplish today."

His biggest moment came early in the fourth quarter, when he scored a two-yard go-ahead touchdown. Smith also broke loose for a career-long 35-yard run in the third quarter.

Through his first four appearances, Smith had recorded 24 carries for 125 yards and one touchdown. Against Northwestern, he nearly matched that rushing production in a single game.

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