Three Things You Didn’t See on TV During Oregon’s Win Over Northwestern
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EUGENE - A layer of mist hung over Eugene as Ducks fans poured into Autzen Stadium, many embracing the Halloween spirit in costume. The Duck joined the fun with five costume changes, while green and yellow fireworks lit up the sky during “Shout.” Add a roaring crowd of 55,673 and a 34-26 comeback win over No. 20 Northwestern, and Autzen had plenty to celebrate on Halloween.
There was no shortage of storylines entering the Big Ten clash. Could Oregon’s offense find its momentum under new play-caller Jay Johnson? How would the Ducks handle a familiar face on the opposing sideline, with Chip Kelly returning to Autzen as Northwestern’s offensive coordinator?
Oregon rallied from a 20-6 deficit to deliver a much-needed win. But the comeback told only part of the story.
From Kelly's postgame interactions with Oregon coach Dan Lanning and quarterback Dante Moore to two notable injury observations and Brandon Smith getting some love from a teammate, here are three things you may have missed watching on TV.
This weekly column will publish the day after every Ducks game. Be sure to come back each week for more.
Chip Kelly's Dan Lanning and Dante Moore Greeting
On Saturday, the Ducks saw glimpses of the offense that made Kelly a household name in Eugene. Kelly was Oregon's offensive coordinator from 2007-08 and the head coach from 2009-2012 with a 46-7 overall record.
As the Wildcats scored on each of their first three possessions, Kelly’s excitement was easy to spot from the field.
After the game, Kelly and Oregon coach Dan Lanning greeted each other on the field, bringing together two coaches who have led the Ducks in different eras. With Oregon searching for its next offensive coordinator, Kelly is a popular name among fans hoping for a reunion.
Kelly also shared a postgame moment with Moore, who is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the 2026 season. Kelly coached Moore during his freshman season at UCLA, and both have spoken about their respect for one another.
Photos by Darby Winter.
Kelly has helped reconstruct one of the worst Big Ten offenses last season into one of the most productive in the conference. The Wildcats rank second in the Big Ten in rushing at 204.6 yards per game and third in scoring at 34.7 points per game, entering the game vs. Oregon.
Jordon Davison On Crutches And Jeremiah McClellan Warming Up
Oregon’s win came with another injury concern on offense. Running back Jordon Davison left the game in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury, heading to the Ducks locker room. Lanning said the status of the team's leading rusher will be updated on Wednesday's availability report.
Davison came out of halftime in street clothes and on crutches. Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola found his teammate to check on him amid the postgame celebration. It was a nice moment of support between teammates after a hard-fought win.
Oregon receiver Jeremiah McClellan has been out since breaking his foot on Sept. 18 as he warmed up for the Ducks' game vs. Portland State. After the injury, Lanning said McClellan was out indefinitely.
Before the game vs. Northwestern, McClellan was warming up, without pads, at Autzen Stadium. It doesn't indicate his return timeline but seeing McClellan back on the field is an encouraging sight for an Oregon offense that has navigated a plethora of injuries this season.
McClellan entered 2026 as Oregon’s leading returning receiver, coming off 38 catches for 557 yards and three touchdowns in 2025.
Dierre Hill Celebrates Brandon Smith’s Breakout
After the win, Oregon sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr. showed his freshman teammate Brandon Smith some love following the biggest performance of Smith’s young career.
Smith rushed eight times for 82 yards and a touchdown, averaging 10.3 yards per carry. He also caught four passes for 32 yards, recording his first career receptions and giving Oregon a much-needed spark on offense.
“That’s all you want as a coach, a guy who isn’t necessarily begging for his opportunity but is ready when his opportunity comes," Lanning said of Smith after the win. "His role has continued to grow with this team. He’s obviously very capable, and I’m excited about what he was able to accomplish today."
His biggest moment came early in the fourth quarter, when he scored a two-yard go-ahead touchdown. Smith also broke loose for a career-long 35-yard run in the third quarter.
Through his first four appearances, Smith had recorded 24 carries for 125 yards and one touchdown. Against Northwestern, he nearly matched that rushing production in a single game.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus