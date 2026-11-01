Dan Lanning Calls Out Dylan Raiola, Jay Johnson's Efforts After Oregon's Win

On a spooky Halloween afternoon at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, the Oregon Ducks (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) shook up the top of the Big Ten Conference standings with a 34-26 comeback victory over the No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten).

Junior quarterback Dylan Raiola made his second straight start and collected his first 300-yard passing game in his Oregon tenure, finishing with 336 and throwing for three touchdowns on 22-of-31 attempts.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola walks off after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Raiola looked in control of himself and comfortable surveying the field in and out of the pocket. He didn't turn over the ball and ended up with a quarterback rating of 83.6, averaging 10.8 yards per completion.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning had high praise for Raiola's bounce-back efforts after struggling to get any movement down the field in last week's 21-10 loss at the Illinois Fighting Illini.

"Offensively, I felt like the rhythm that we've been searching for showed up in big moments. I thought our quarterback played with a lot of confidence and was able to execute," Lanning said on Raiola.

Oregon assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson looks on as the Ducks warm up as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon's Jay Johnson First Time as Play-Caller

Oregon came into this matchup averaging just 14.0 points through their last three contests, resulting in a 1-2 record in the month of October. The new offensive play-caller and assistant quarterbacks coach, Jay Johnson, made an immediate difference in his first game in charge, hitting the 20-point mark for the first time since Sept. 26. Night and day from what was previously seen under former offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, who was let go on Oct. 25.

Lanning gave a strong review for Johnson's willingness to discuss his potential decisions with the rest of the staff in the press box.

"I thought Jay (Johnson) did a great job of having a feel for the game," Lanning said after the game. "That play he scored on there on fourth and two was one he felt like calling earlier, on second down, and we talked him out of it. Great execution by him coming back and trusting his gut."

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson celebrates a touchdown as the Ducks look on as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Three Ducks Who Stood Out Offensively

Senior tight end Jamari Johnson hit the Michael Jackson 'Thriller' dance with Duck Vader after his 1-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter, a celebration that was seen throughout the day from the Ducks.

Sophomore wide receiver Dakorien Moore officially reached his 100-plus-yard game of his collegiate career at Oregon, ending up with 128 receiving yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions.

Sophomore running back Jordon Davison suffered a leg injury in the first quarter. He was later seen coming out of the locker room in street clothes and on crutches. In his place, true freshman running back Brandon Smith stepped up with a team-leading 82 rushing yards and one touchdown on just eight carries.

Lanning has still not lost back-to-back games as the leader of the Pacific Northwest program since 2022.

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive coordinator Chip Kelly greets Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Northwestern's Chip Kelly Return to Eugene

Former Ducks head coach and now Northwestern offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was pulling out all the tricks from his deep play-calling bag, none better than the 'basketball three-man weave' formation that ended in a wide-open 64-yard touchdown catch for senior wide receiver Griffin Wilde during the first quarter.

Wildcats senior quarterback Aidan Chiles has been around the college football block and has fully blossomed under Kelly's guidance in Evanston, Illinois. The former Oregon State Beaver and Michigan State Spartan threw for 281 passing yards and one touchdown on 22-of-38 completions, plus ran for a team-leading 93 rushing yards and one touchdown on 14 carries.

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