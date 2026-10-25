Illinois Coach Bret Bielema Explains Why Beating Oregon Was Personal

For the Illinois Fighting Illini, the 21-10 victory at Gies Memorial Stadium over the Oregon Ducks is a long time coming. The two Big Ten teams last played each other in 2024 at Autzen Stadium, where Oregon won 38-9, and that margin of victory left a mark on coach Bret Bielema.

In his postgame interview after the second half comeback from the Fighting Illini to seal Oregon's third loss of the regular season, Bielema shared that he showed his team the score of 2024's halftime after his players walked off the field with one 75-yard touchdown from running back Aidan Laughrey to make up a lack of yardage on offense.

Oct 10, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema shouts at an official during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bret Bielema Uses 2024 Loss As Fuel For Win Against Ducks

"I want to say I give a lot of credit to Oregon. Obviously, Bret said this was the first road loss for them in the Big Ten. So, know how good a football team they've been over the course of time. For me, you know we get match-ups once in a while but we haven't been able to play these guys the last couple of years, and I know walking off that field at Oregon [in 2024] a couple years back I realized how big that gap has been," Bielema said.

"You know, this year to get out of the bye week and be three and three I thought this team could do a lot better in what we've done and I thought there was a lot of really good things that happened," Bielema said," Bielema added.

The leader of the Illini also admitted that winning against Oregon was "personal" to him, stating "I don't want to play games, I want to win games."

He also shared that he had a good feeling about his teams' chances today against the Ducks, as Oregon continues to struggle offensively with play-calling, quarterback decisions, and a lack of availability from wide receiver targets.

Oct 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking A Different Approach To The Bye Week

One of the things Bielema admitted about preparing his team to face the Ducks was reconfiguring the way the Fighting Illini approaches the bye week. The coach addmitted he approached his bye week in a different way compared to bye weeks of the past.

"It's a little cliche. One of the things I said during the bye week was 'You've got to win the bye week.' A lot of that sometimes is the planning, the ability to balance getting rest and recovery, you know, its after six weeks. None of those games came early in those first six weeks. So, I think to properky recover our guys but I thought that bye week to have two quarterbacks that needed a lot of reps was a really big deal."

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks out to the field after taking a time out late in the second half in a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From Halftime To Victory

When it comes to that halftime turning point, Bielema shared that his good feeling felt like more than just a hunch. On the first drive of the third quarter, the Illini suprised the Ducks with run plays from Laughrey and Jordan Anderson to file away their second touchdown of the game from their true freshman quarterback Michael Clayton II, and then the Illini made sure that offensive spark stayed lit.

"The first goal is plan, preparation, and execution to get a Big Ten home game win. Our second goal was winning - four quarter effort, physicality, and strain. That physicality and strain I think showed up in a big way, especially in the second half. When we got that score, we went into the locker room 10-7 and I knew we were gonna get the ball back. I knew [offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.] had some good thoughts. I thought our defense was beginning to adjust. I made some special teams decisions on you know whether to go for it or just punt it away," Bielema said.

"Dan [Lanning] is a guy I greatly admire and respect," Bielema added. "He analytically plays the game as good as anybody that I've been around and what they've done [as a team], so. I knew that was going to be a challenge, but it was a really good game within the game and obviously the win helps."

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