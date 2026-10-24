Oregon Ducks at Illinois Fighting Illini Live Score Updates
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The Oregon Ducks (4-2 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) take their first road trip in three weeks to face the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois for the fifth-ever match up between these two Big Ten programs.
The Ducks, who are coming off a narrow 17-14 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium, continue to search for a spark on the offense, despite junior quarterback Dylan Raiola's competent performance during the fourth quarter comeback against the Cornhuskers.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Ducks continue to find success that keeps them afloat, but injuries for both squads continue to mount. However, it should be noted that the ducks are 10-0 in Big Ten road games with the nation's best road winning percentage at 15-2 since the 2023 season.
For the home team this game, the Fighting Illini enter their contest against the Ducks off a narrow 38-37 overtime victory against the Michigan State Spartans on the road. This season, the Illini are 2-2 on their own turf, with three out of those four 2026 regular season home games being within a score of their opponent.
The Illini are also facing a similar issue to the Ducks, with their starting quarterback senior Katin Houser expected to miss four to six weeks after getting a procedure done on his broken throwing hand.
Below are live updates throughout the game. The latest are at the top.
PREGAME
Injury Report For Oregon Ducks
Out
Jeremiah McClellan, wide receiver
Dante Moore, quarterback
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Jalen Lott, wide receiver
Messiah Hampton, wide receiver
Aaron Flowers, defensive back
Brayden Platt, inside linebacker
Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman
Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman
Kawika Rogers, offensive lineman
Immanuel Iheanacho, offensive lineman
Injury Report For Illinois Fighting Illini
Out
Katin Houser, quarterback
Ca'Lil Valentine, running back
Kayden Bennett, linebacker
Caarter Smith, defensive lineman
Kai Pritchard, offensive lineman
Demetrius John, defensive lineman
TJ McMillen, offensive lineman
BJ Thurman, tight end
Questionable
Jayshon Platt, wide receiver
Probable
Jack Paris, linebacker
Weather Report
According to AccuWeather, the conditions in Champaign, Illinois are more than ideal for some fall outdoor college football. For the noon PT kickoff, the weather report delivers a day that is "Mostly sunny and warm; great weather for viewing fall foliage," in the Midwestern state.
Don't expect any unpleasant weather to rill in throughout the game, as the chance of rain is at two percent and the probability of thunderstorms sits at a zero percent. There will be some wind, with seven miles per hour blows from the Southeast and 13 miles per hour wind gusts occassionally.
Oregon Ducks Uniforms Include Unique Cleats
The Oregon Duck broke out their first majority-white uniforms of the season for their trip to the Midwest, complete with some unique cleats. Leaked a few weeks prior from players, these white Vapor Edge Dunk Cleat PE's is the latest from the retro laser collection at Nike, with gold images etched in telling the story of the Ducks' design past.
Designs on the cleat include the modern "Skull Duck" logo, one of the "Stomp Out Cancer" alternate The Duck logos, a reference to Nike co-founders Phil and Penny Knight, and quotes like "Fighting Ducks."
Match Up History
As previously stated, this road game marks the fifth-ever time these two teams have played each other since their first game in 1970. Since that first game, which was a victory for the Fighting Illini in Champaign, the Ducks have won the next three meetings, including a 38-9 most recent Autzen Stadium victory in 2024 (the largest margin of victory in the series).
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.