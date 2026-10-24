Oregon Ducks at Illinois Fighting Illini Live Score Updates

The Oregon Ducks (4-2 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) take their first road trip in three weeks to face the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois for the fifth-ever match up between these two Big Ten programs.

The Ducks, who are coming off a narrow 17-14 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium, continue to search for a spark on the offense, despite junior quarterback Dylan Raiola's competent performance during the fourth quarter comeback against the Cornhuskers.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) gives an interview after a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the defensive side of the ball, the Ducks continue to find success that keeps them afloat, but injuries for both squads continue to mount. However, it should be noted that the ducks are 10-0 in Big Ten road games with the nation's best road winning percentage at 15-2 since the 2023 season.

For the home team this game, the Fighting Illini enter their contest against the Ducks off a narrow 38-37 overtime victory against the Michigan State Spartans on the road. This season, the Illini are 2-2 on their own turf, with three out of those four 2026 regular season home games being within a score of their opponent.

The Illini are also facing a similar issue to the Ducks, with their starting quarterback senior Katin Houser expected to miss four to six weeks after getting a procedure done on his broken throwing hand.

Below are live updates throughout the game. The latest are at the top.

PREGAME

Injury Report For Oregon Ducks

Out

Jeremiah McClellan, wide receiver

Dante Moore, quarterback

Evan Stewart, wide receiver

Jalen Lott, wide receiver

Messiah Hampton, wide receiver

Aaron Flowers, defensive back

Brayden Platt, inside linebacker

Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman

Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman

Kawika Rogers, offensive lineman

Immanuel Iheanacho, offensive lineman

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore celebrates as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Injury Report For Illinois Fighting Illini

Out

Katin Houser, quarterback

Ca'Lil Valentine, running back

Kayden Bennett, linebacker

Caarter Smith, defensive lineman

Kai Pritchard, offensive lineman

Demetrius John, defensive lineman

TJ McMillen, offensive lineman

BJ Thurman, tight end

Questionable

Jayshon Platt, wide receiver

Probable

Jack Paris, linebacker

Oct 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Members of the Illinois Fighting Illini band performs before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, the conditions in Champaign, Illinois are more than ideal for some fall outdoor college football. For the noon PT kickoff, the weather report delivers a day that is "Mostly sunny and warm; great weather for viewing fall foliage," in the Midwestern state.

Don't expect any unpleasant weather to rill in throughout the game, as the chance of rain is at two percent and the probability of thunderstorms sits at a zero percent. There will be some wind, with seven miles per hour blows from the Southeast and 13 miles per hour wind gusts occassionally.

Oregon Ducks Uniforms Include Unique Cleats

The Oregon Duck broke out their first majority-white uniforms of the season for their trip to the Midwest, complete with some unique cleats. Leaked a few weeks prior from players, these white Vapor Edge Dunk Cleat PE's is the latest from the retro laser collection at Nike, with gold images etched in telling the story of the Ducks' design past.

Designs on the cleat include the modern "Skull Duck" logo, one of the "Stomp Out Cancer" alternate The Duck logos, a reference to Nike co-founders Phil and Penny Knight, and quotes like "Fighting Ducks."

Match Up History

As previously stated, this road game marks the fifth-ever time these two teams have played each other since their first game in 1970. Since that first game, which was a victory for the Fighting Illini in Champaign, the Ducks have won the next three meetings, including a 38-9 most recent Autzen Stadium victory in 2024 (the largest margin of victory in the series).

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