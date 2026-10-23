10 Things Oregon Football Fans Might Be Overlooking Before Illinois

The Oregon Ducks (4-2 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) are at the halfway point of their season, with six games left to play in the regular season. Next up are the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten).

Oregon is fresh off a comeback win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers with my thanks to late-game heroics from quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola certainly made a case for himself to start this Saturday, with starter Dante Moore still listed as "out" from his concussion injury.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola hugs Dante Moore | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Moore's practice repetitions have continued to increase in recent weeks as he gets closer to returning to the field... an encouraging sign that Moore continues to make progress in his recovery. Meanwhile, Oregon is expected to start Raiola against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Moore has been practicing and participating in pregame warmups before the Ducks’ last two games but Lanning has not provided a timeline for his return yet.

Illinois is expected to be without starting quarterback Katin Houser, who suffered a hand injury in its 38-37 overtime win at Michigan State on Oct. 10. That would put freshman Michael Clayton II in line for his first collegiate start after replacing Houser against the Spartans and throwing for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

However, there is plenty to know about the Ducks facing Illinois, beyond the conversation at quarterback.

A perfect kicker. A punter who used to work as a welder. A road record that remains unbeaten in Big Ten play. Let's dive into 10 facts Ducks fans should know as Oregon travels to take the field in Champaign for the first time as Big Ten opponents.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out to the field with players before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon Is Streaking

1, Oregon is 10-0 in Big Ten road games and owns the nation’s best road winning percentage since 2023 at 15-2.

2. Saturday is Oregon’s first trip to Champaign since 1993, when the Ducks beat Illinois 13-7.

Ducks Making A Difference

3. Oregon kicker Gage Hurych hasn’t missed a kick this season: 9-for-9 on field goals and 19-for-19 on extra points.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks placekicker Gage Hurych (97) celebrates with punter Bailey Ettridge (39) after kicking a nineteen-yard field goal against the USC Trojans during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Ducks punter Bailey Ettridge is a 28-year-old who previously worked as a welder in Australia. He is Oregon’s first punter with multiple punts of at least 65 yards in one season.

5. Oregon linebacker Teitum Tuioti passed Kayvon Thibodeaux in career sacks. His 20 rank eighth in Oregon history; Thibodeaux finished with 19.

6. Ducks linebacker Nasir Wyatt has generated 15 pressures on 110 defensive snaps, third-most on the team, according to Pro Football Focus.

Building On Ducks' Victory Over Nebraska

7. Entering the game in the 4th quarter, Raiola provided a spark. He led two scoring drives against his former team in Nebraska totaling 37 plays: a 17-play field-goal drive and a 20-play, 82-yard touchdown drive.

8. Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore is the first Oregon receiver since Demetri Williams in 2005 to catch a touchdown in each of a season’s first four games.

oregon ducks on si jake bunn

9. Oregon has allowed minus-6 yards on six punt returns, the lowest total in the nation.

10. Oregon has allowed just 85 rushing yards per game and 2.6 yards per carry over its last four games.

For fans who are traveling to the game at Gies Memorial Stadium, the color schedule encourages to wear yellow. Watching from home? The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. PT.

What Dan Lanning Said About Illinois

Lanning provided additional context into his respect for Illinois, led by coach Brett Bielema.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Coach Bielema always does a phenomenal job. They’ve obviously had this previous week to really prepare for us and get healthy. So, I know they’ve been looking at us for a bit, and you feel like you’re behind a little bit when you start looking at a team like Illinois and the skill set that they have.”

“They’ve dealt with a lot of injuries this season, but they’ve done a good job taking advantage of the personnel they do have and creating explosive plays. You immediately recognize what they’re able to do on offense.”

“They have some playmakers and some weapons, and they do as good a job as anybody in football as far as getting their guys the ball and taking advantage of those weapons. What they do on defense is extremely unique.”

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