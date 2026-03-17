Bryce Boettcher Turns Heads With 40-Yard Dash Time at Oregon Pro Day

Several of the top prospects from the Oregon Ducks are expected to hear their name called when they are selected in the 2026 NFL Draft this upcoming April, and they participated at Oregon's Pro Day on Tuesday, March 17.

One of those prospects from Oregon who put on an impressive performance at Pro Day was linebacker Bryce Boettcher, who, this past season, was one of the top leaders for the Ducks' defense, leading the team with 136 total tackles, two forced fumbles, an interception, and a sack. During his Pro Day outing, Boettcher showed off his speed as a linebacker, recording an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.61 seconds per KWVA's Ian Valleau.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boettcher didn’t perform in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana, recently, so Oregon's Pro Day was the first opportunity for the former Ducks linebacker to showcase his speed as a defender.

Bryce Boettcher runs the 40-yard dash at Oregon's Pro Day#GoDucks @lilycrane23 pic.twitter.com/giLGWkrqaj — Oregon Ducks On SI (@OregonDucks_SI) March 17, 2026

How Bryce Boettcher's 40-Yard Dash Time Compares

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (LB04) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His unofficial time of 4.61 was right behind Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez's time at the combine. Rodriguez was considered one of the best linebackers in college football for the Red Raiders this past season, recording 128 total tackles, seven forced fumbles, four interceptions, and one sack. Rodriguez recorded an official time of 4.57 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Boettcher's unofficial 4.61 would have been 10th best at the combine among linebackers.

Boettcher and Rodriguez faced off this past season in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl, in a battle between two dominant defenses and high-powered offenses.

Boettcher and the Ducks would get the best of Texas Tech, beating the Red Raiders 23-0. Oregon beat Texas Tech, despite a dominant performance defensively by Rodriguez and the Red Raiders' defense. Boettcher enters the NFL Draft in a great position to be a star as a linebacker, as the speed that he put on display in his Pro Day performance is an encouraging sign of his potential at the next level.

While also proving to be a leader during his time on Oregon’s baseball team, Boettcher has shown remarkable leadership as a dual-sport athlete for the Ducks. Those characteristics will serve Boettcher well on whichever team chooses to select him in the draft in April. Recent NFL players, who have been dual-sport athletes, have gone on to have impactful careers, and Boettcher could be the latest player to join that proud but very short list.

Boettcher's NFL Potential

Oregon’s Bryce Boettcher celebrates the Ducks' victory over James Madison at the end of the game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Several NFL teams that need depth at the linebacker position would benefit from drafting a talent like Boettcher, as his leadership qualities and ability to create pressure on the run, along with being a lockdown defender in pass coverage, are talents that are hard to pass up on.

In terms of where Boettcher is projected to fall in the NFL Draft, many pundits believe he is likely a Day 3 selection.

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from Apr. 23 to 25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Coverage of the draft can be streamed on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network, starting at 5 p.m. PT on Apr. 23.