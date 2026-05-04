Dan Lanning's Message On 5-Star Kendre Harrison Playing Football and Basketball

Five-star recruit Kendre Harrison arrived in Eugene with one of the most intriguing profiles in the country: a 6-foot-7 talent capable of making an impact on both the football field and the basketball court.

On the field at the Oregon football spring game, Harrison literally stood out - towering over most of the other Ducks at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon Ducks Kendre Harrison recruiting Dan Lanning Drew Mehringer college football dana altman basketball injury ni | Oregon Ducks on SI Bri Amaranthus

While the idea of a two-sport athlete at Oregon isn’t new, Harrison’s combination of size, production, and timing has quickly made his path one of the most intriguing storylines of the offseason.

Both the football and basketball team could benefit with his addition but the real question is: how does that logistically work with the modern college football schedule and physical strain? Also, with Oregon's thriving NIL and branding, would a two-sport phenom like Harrison become one of the most marketable athletes in sports?

Dan Lanning's Message On 5-Star Kendre Harrison Playing Two Sports

Harrison has a prime opportunity with Ducks football as starting tight end Kenyon Sadiq was drafted in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft to the New York Jets, opening up the depth chart and more reps.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning pulled the curtain back a bit with the current plan for Harrison, which is clearly to focus on making the leap from high school football to college football.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It's always been the plan when he got here to focus on football first, and then we'll see with as that comes along, what opportunities present itself," Lanning said of Harrison after the spring game. "We just have to figure out what that's going to look like moving forward. And right now, it's probably about putting football to bed this spring and seeing what growth he still has to have from that standpoint."

So, it's football first for Harrison.

There has been recent success with two-sport Ducks in Eugene, like Bryce Boettcher, who reached the professional level in both baseball and football, or Devon Allen, who turned his track success into an Olympic career while starring on the football field. Oregon remains a open-minded school when it comes to splitting time. while many top programs are not that way.

Even now, receiver Dakorien Moore is stepping onto the track this spring. Lanning pointed to those examples as proof it can work.

"I mean, we saw a guy today that got drafted, that played baseball here - He's going to go be playing football for the Colts in Bryce (Boettcher) - and we have Dakorien (Moore) right now that's doing two sports as well. (Moore) is going to be competing in track the rest of this spring. So, it's certainly something we can do."

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) reacts after a touchdown by a teammate against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Harrison will be wearing the No. 18 with the Ducks, and the anticipation is only growing for him to take the field with Oregon’s offense. Redshirt junior Jamari Johnson is expected to star at the position in 2026 and provide exciting experience. However, Harrison and transfer Andrew Olesh will be players to watch as the Ducks look for their No. 2 option behind Johnson.

Whether it is in 2026 or beyond, the Ducks are a program in which Harrison can break out and reach his potential. The Ducks have shown immense success in developing the tight end position (Sadiq, Terrance Ferguson) and Harrison could be among the next to rise to stardom on the field.

Schedule and Physical Logistics

The schedule and logistics of playing two sports is where it gets complicated - especially when the Ducks are consistently playing deep into january each season in the College Football Playoff.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The biggest challenge for Harrison isn't whether he can play both sports: it's whether the calendar will allow it. College football and basketball do not operate in clean, separate windows and the overlap causes reason for concern, both timing wise and physically.

Even if he joined coach Dana Altman's Ducks midseason, he would be stepping into a system and rotation that’s already been defined without him.

Physically, tight end is a vigorous position while basketball demands a different kind of endurance. Balancing both of those while staying away from the injury bug in a way that doesn’t compromise performance in either sport could be tough. Good news is, Oregon has one of the nation's best training staffs that could certainly aid in that challenge.

NIL and Branding Factor

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ducks as a national brand has only strengthened in the NIL era and with Oregon joining the Big Ten Conference.

Harrison has a unique opportunity to tap into that in a way that few can - as a dual-sport athlete in the two biggest sports in college and reaching multiple audiences in college football and basketball, plus potential CFP and NCAA Basketball Tournament/

True two-sport athletes at the Power Five level, especially in football and basketball, are rare. That rarity increases value. If Harrison can contribute in both, even in a limited role, he becomes one of the most unique NIL stories in the country. That opens the door for creative partnerships, storytelling opportunities, and national attention that extends beyond traditional performance metrics.

For now, Harrison's path is intentionally focused on football, while leaving the door open for basketball. It's a smart message and plan from Lanning... As Harrison can now operate without the pressure of another athlete attempting something rare. Instead, first, he gets to get his Duck feet wet in Autzen Stadium.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.