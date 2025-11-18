College Football Playoff Rankings Shuffling Top Teams on Tuesday
Only two weeks of the college football regular season remain, meaning the College Football Playoff Selection Committee only has a few more rankings releases before the postseason is officially set. Teams like No. 15 Miami and No. 14 Vanderbilt are jockeying for position, whereas Saturday's game between No. 8 Oregon and No. 17 USC is being viewed as a playoff elimination game by many.
With three more sets of rankings scheduled to be released after Tuesday night's edition, the 12-team field is becoming more and more finalized. However, an upset loss could drop a team out of the playoffs, and a dramatic win can still move teams up.
After an exciting weekend of college football, where will teams like No. 4 Alabama and No. 10 Texas be ranked? How high does No. 11 Oklahoma climb up after beating the Crimson Tide on the road?
CFP Rankings Prediction Week 12
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Texas Tech
6. Ole Miss
7. Oregon
8. Oklahoma
9. Alabama
10. Notre Dame
11. BYU
12. Utah
13. Vanderbilt
14. Miami
15. USC
16. Georgia Tech
17. Texas
18. Michigan
19. Virginia
20. Tennessee
21. Houston
22. James Madison
23. Missouri
24. Illinois
25. North Texas
This article will be updated at approximately 5:30 p.m. PT when the rankings are announced.
Biggest Rankings Questions
Despite there are still multiple weeks of games left to play, Tuesday night's rankings are surely to be debated. No. 9 Notre Dame was the highest-ranked two-loss team in the country, but now the Fighting Irish are competing with both Oklahoma and Alabama for that honor.
Will Alabama still be ranked ahead of No. 7 Oregon? In that case, the Ducks would have to drop in order to make room for Oklahoma to be ranked ahead of Alabama as the Sooners just beat the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.
No. 6 Ole Miss and Oregon have swapped places in previous rankings, and the Rebels could drop after escaping an upset scare against Florida. While positioning in the rankings matters for eventual seeding, Oregon most likely has to win out in order to make the 12-team field.
MORE: Dan Lanning Provides Kenyon Sadiq Injury Update After Tight End's Big Performance
MORE: Here’s How Dan Lanning Plans To Use Oregon’s Extra Day Before USC
MORE: P.J. Fleck Gives Blunt Answer On Officiating After Minnesota’s Loss To Oregon
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
What are No. 15 Miami's chances of making the postseason? The Hurricanes have a head-to-head win over Notre Dame, giving the Selection Committee a potential headache if both Miami and Notre Dame finish with two losses.
Will teams like No. 3 Texas A&M or No. 16 Georgia Tech be punished at all for nearly falling to unranked opponents? The Aggies pulled off a historic comeback to beat South Carolina, and the Yellow Jackets needed a last-second field goal to beat Boston College on the road.
No. 5 Georgia dominated No. 10 Texas, giving the Bulldogs a case as one of the top teams in the country. However, Georgia most likely stays ranked behind the Aggies on Tuesday.
CFP Rankings Week 11
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Texas Tech
7. Ole Miss
8. Oregon
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Oklahoma
12. BYU
13. Utah
14. Vanderbilt
15. Miami
16. Georgia Tech
17. USC
18. Michigan
19. Virginia
20. Louisville
21. Iowa
22. Pittsburgh
23. Tennessee
24. South Florida
25. Cincinnati