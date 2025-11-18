Ducks Digest

College Football Playoff Rankings Shuffling Top Teams on Tuesday

What will the top of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee's rankings look like on Tuesday night? How far does No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide fall after losing to the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners. Will the No. 8 Oregon Ducks' stay behind Alabama?

Charlie Viehl

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Louisiana State Tigers at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Louisiana State Tigers at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / David Leong-Imagn Images
Only two weeks of the college football regular season remain, meaning the College Football Playoff Selection Committee only has a few more rankings releases before the postseason is officially set. Teams like No. 15 Miami and No. 14 Vanderbilt are jockeying for position, whereas Saturday's game between No. 8 Oregon and No. 17 USC is being viewed as a playoff elimination game by many.

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With three more sets of rankings scheduled to be released after Tuesday night's edition, the 12-team field is becoming more and more finalized. However, an upset loss could drop a team out of the playoffs, and a dramatic win can still move teams up.

After an exciting weekend of college football, where will teams like No. 4 Alabama and No. 10 Texas be ranked? How high does No. 11 Oklahoma climb up after beating the Crimson Tide on the road?

CFP Rankings Prediction Week 12

1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Texas Tech
6. Ole Miss
7. Oregon
8. Oklahoma
9. Alabama
10. Notre Dame
11. BYU
12. Utah
13. Vanderbilt
14. Miami
15. USC
16. Georgia Tech
17. Texas
18. Michigan
19. Virginia
20. Tennessee
21. Houston
22. James Madison
23. Missouri
24. Illinois
25. North Texas

This article will be updated at approximately 5:30 p.m. PT when the rankings are announced.

Biggest Rankings Questions

Despite there are still multiple weeks of games left to play, Tuesday night's rankings are surely to be debated. No. 9 Notre Dame was the highest-ranked two-loss team in the country, but now the Fighting Irish are competing with both Oklahoma and Alabama for that honor.

Will Alabama still be ranked ahead of No. 7 Oregon? In that case, the Ducks would have to drop in order to make room for Oklahoma to be ranked ahead of Alabama as the Sooners just beat the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

No. 6 Ole Miss and Oregon have swapped places in previous rankings, and the Rebels could drop after escaping an upset scare against Florida. While positioning in the rankings matters for eventual seeding, Oregon most likely has to win out in order to make the 12-team field.

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal works with his players before the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

What are No. 15 Miami's chances of making the postseason? The Hurricanes have a head-to-head win over Notre Dame, giving the Selection Committee a potential headache if both Miami and Notre Dame finish with two losses.

Will teams like No. 3 Texas A&M or No. 16 Georgia Tech be punished at all for nearly falling to unranked opponents? The Aggies pulled off a historic comeback to beat South Carolina, and the Yellow Jackets needed a last-second field goal to beat Boston College on the road.

No. 5 Georgia dominated No. 10 Texas, giving the Bulldogs a case as one of the top teams in the country. However, Georgia most likely stays ranked behind the Aggies on Tuesday.

CFP Rankings Week 11

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) speaks to his teammates in the second half of the NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Texas Tech
7. Ole Miss
8. Oregon
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Oklahoma
12. BYU
13. Utah
14. Vanderbilt
15. Miami
16. Georgia Tech
17. USC
18. Michigan
19. Virginia
20. Louisville
21. Iowa
22. Pittsburgh
23. Tennessee
24. South Florida
25. Cincinnati

Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

