Dan Lanning Provides Kenyon Sadiq Injury Update After Tight End's Big Performance
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 42-13. The Ducks’ offense outperformed the Gophers, with a big offensive showing from Oregon. Ducks’ tight end Kenyon Sadiq missed Oregon’s matchup against the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes, but returned against Minnesota in a big way.
Sadiq has been one of the top performers on the Ducks’ offense this season, and after the game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning praised the tight end and highlighted the difference he makes when on the field. Lanning also provided an update on Sadiq’s injury that held him out against Iowa.
“He’s a game changer for us. I’m really proud. He had a good week of practice. I’m glad we were able to shut him down there for a little bit and get him back. But he felt really good coming in tonight. He was predicting that it would feel like this. And the way he warmed up in the game, the way he worked this week, it felt like it could have the potential to be a good week for him,” Lanning said.
Sadiq has been dealing with lingering injuries since Oregon faced the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Oct. 18. With two games to go in the regular season, having the star tight end back is a major boost to the offense.
Kenyon Sadiq’s Performance vs. Minnesota
Sadiq had a big game against the Gophers, being a primary target for quarterback Dante Moore. Sadiq finished the game with eight receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 12.0 yards per reception, and in the first half alone, he had six receptions for 64 yards.
One of Sadiq's biggest highlights in the game occurred in the first quarter when Moore threw the ball towards the end zone and the tight end made the diving catch. The completion ended up going for 23 yards, setting Oregon up to score its first touchdown of the game.
Sadiq being able to not just return for Oregon, but have a big game was crucial for the Ducks on Friday night. The offense is dealing with several injuries, with true freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore missing the last two games for the Ducks, and wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. was also ruled out against Minnesota. With both Bryant and Moore out, the Ducks needed a veteran player like Sadiq to step up.
Sadiq missing the game against the Hawkeyes could have been just what the tight end needed to be able to close out the regular season on a high note ahead of the postseason.
“Kenyon has had lingering injuries since the Rutgers game, where he makes a big catch in the end zone,” Lanning said. “We just want to give him the ability to try to recover from that because he's tried to practice and it hasn't been what it needed to be.”
The Oregon Ducks now have an added day of rest after playing on a Friday night, and will not have to travel for their next game. The No. 8 Oregon Ducks will next face the No. 17 USC Trojans on Saturday, Nov. 22, at Autzen Stadium. It will be Oregon’s final home game of the regular season, and a big matchup for the Ducks as the team pushes for a College Football Playoff appearance.
The Oregon Ducks will close out the season on the road against the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Nov. 29.