Dan Lanning Opens Up On Big Ten's Dominance in College Football Playoff
In this story:
For the No. 5 Oregon Ducks, the Capital One Orange Bowl win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders feels peachy, as the Duck squad turns their attention to the next postseason opponent, a rematch against the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
This match signifies a trend seen in the recent few years, and especially in the two-year College Football Playoff: the frequent inclusion of teams from the Big Ten Conference. The last two national champions (Michigan and Ohio State), are both members of Oregon's newer conference.
Dan Lanning Gets Real on Big Ten Involvement
Oregon coach Dan Lanning shared his thoughts on the current status of the Big Ten, and how the group fits into the Power Four Conference dynamic in his Peach Bowl joint press conference with Indiana coach Curt Cignetti.
"I've been a part of the SEC, just like Coach Cignetti has. I've been a part of the old Pac-12. I've been a part of a bunch of different conferences, and it's hard to argue that anybody is doing it better right now than the BIG TEN. There's some quality from top to bottom," Lanning said.
"Certainly five years ago there wasn't a conference that was rolling and dominating, and I think the way you indicate that is the success of the teams in the conference. And there's a lot of teams that have had success, and a variety of different teams," Lanning added. "Coach [Curt Cignetti] just mentioned it, but we saw Michigan, and Washington a couple years ago in the National Championship game. You see Ohio State. This year you'll see a different Big Ten team. And I think that speaks to the quality and the strength of the conference overall."
MORE: Dan Lanning Doesn't Hold Back On Oregon Ducks' Orange Bowl Performance
MORE: Betting Odds Released for Indiana vs. Oregon Playoff Semifinal
MORE: Oregon Ducks Make College Football Playoff History in Orange Bowl
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
The AP Poll Shows Big Ten Dominance
Even looking at this years' AP Poll (which closed at the end of the regular season) the Big Ten is well represented in it's rankings, with five teams from the conference in the top 20. The only conference to outperform the Big Ten in the AP Poll are teams from the SEC conference, which is represented by No. 6 Ole Miss in this years' playoff semifinals.
AP Poll
1. Indiana, Big Ten (Peach Bowl)
2. Georgia, SEC (Lost in CFP Quarterfinals)
3. Ohio State, Big Ten (Lost in CFP Quarterfinals)
4. Texas Tech, Big 12 (Lost in CFP Quarterfinals)
5. Oregon, Big Ten (Peach Bowl)
6. Ole Miss, SEC (Fiesta Bowl)
7. Texas A&M, SEC (Lost in CFP first round)
8. Oklahoma, SEC (Lost in CFP first round)
9. Notre Dame, Independent
10. Miami, ACC (Fiesta Bowl)
11. Alabama, SEC (Lost in CFP first round)
12. BYU, Big 12
13. Vanderbilt, SEC
14. Texas, SEC
15. Utah, Big 12
16. USC, Big Ten
17. Tulane, American
18. Michigan, Big Ten
19. James Madison, Sun Belt (Lost in CFP first round)
20. Virginia, ACC
Big Ten Bringing Competition
When it comes to Oregon's regular season, the Ducks had quite the challenge this year, even without facing Michigan or Ohio State. The Ducks faced two then-ranked teams first on the road at Penn State for their infamous White-Out, then at Autzen against the USC Trojans for the first time in the conference. Not to mention, Oregon also walked away with a field-goal win against the Iowa Hawkeyes, the team that won the Joe Moore Award for the best offensive line (an award Oregon was once again a finalist for).
Lanning and Cignetti both contended in their press conference that when it comes to facing stiff competition, the Big Ten brings talented challenges during the regular season to prepare for the playoff.
"Oregon is a great football team. But the Big Ten is a great conference, a lot of good teams top to bottom," Cignetti said. "And that's a great thing about the playoffs. You give 12 teams a chance to win it all, and at the end of the day there's one standing."
"Our guys have been a part of big games. When you play in the Big Ten, you're going to be a part of big games. And every game can go different. Every game has a life of itself," Lanning added.
A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.