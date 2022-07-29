Since the news broke that USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, the future of the Pac-12 has been murky. Conference commissioner George Kilavkoff spoke publicly for the first time since the stunning realignment news Firday at Pac-12 Media Day. He touched on a wide range of subjects on the state of the Pac-12 Conference and college athletics in general. Here are some takeaways from what Kliavkoff said.

Kliavkoff is confident in the future of the Pac-12

There is great uncertainty about what is next for the Pac-12 after the UCLA and USC decision. Will more teams leave for the Big Ten? Will the Big 12 swoop in and take some schools with them? Will the Pac-12 expand themselves? A lot of questions yet to be answered, but Kliavkoff was strong in his messaging about the standing of the current ten members.

“We've had two board meetings a week for the last four weeks. Looking my colleagues in the eye, understanding their commitment, that their first priority is making sure that the Pac-12 survives, thrives and grows and is successful. They're committed to the conference. I think the best thing to do is to ask them about it.”

At Big 12 media days, commissioner Brett Yormark mentioned that the Big 12 would be aggressive in expansion and is “open for business.” Words that were taken as a threat to the Pac-12. Kliavkoff took a shot back at the Big 12 offices in Texas.

“With respect to the Big 12 being open for business, I appreciate that. We haven't decided if we're going shopping there or not yet.” Kliavkoff said.

Kliavkoff is clearly angry at the Big 12 for attempting to poach other schools from the Pac-12 who they view as unstable and vulnerable at the moment. Asked about that jab at the Big 12, Kliavkoff expanded more.

“That remark was a reflection of the fact I've been spending four weeks trying to defend against grenades that have been lobbed in from every corner of the Big 12 trying to destabilize our remaining conference. I understand why they're doing it, when you look at the relative media value between the two conferences. I get it, I get why they're scared, why they're trying to destabilize it. I was just tired of that. That's probably not the most collegial thing I've ever said.”

I don’t think the Big 12 and Pac-12 will be headed for any alliance anytime soon.

Media rights negotiations will take months and will likely include a streaming partner

This is the single most important negotiation that will end up deciding if the Pac-12 is a viable conference moving forward, or if schools will end up trying to move to other conferences. Kliavkoff hit on this in his opening statement.

“To set expectations, this process will accelerate after the Big Ten deals are concluded and will likely take months to complete.” he said. “Even with the loss of our two L.A. schools, we still believe that after the current cycle of media rights deals, we will be very well positioned among the Power Five from a revenue-per-school standpoint.”

Many sports leagues and conferences have partnered with a streaming service in recent years, and it sounds like that is something the Pac-12 will likely pursue as well.

“I would say it's highly likely that we will end up with a big digital partner for some of our rights and that our rights will be distributed in a way that's unique, different and new. We're excited about that.” Kliavkoff said.

Other News and Notes from Kliavkoff’s press conference

Kliavkoff stated "We have collectively lost sight of the student athlete." Talking about many issues, including that of traveling cross country for sports. Seemed to be hinting at the issues that come with USC and UCLA heading to the Big Ten.

“Very disappointed” in USC and UCLA’s decision to leave the Pac-12, but chose to take the high road in his statement Friday and wants to look forward.

Kliavkoff said that “Southern California is very important to us”, and hinted there could be neutral site football games in the Los Angeles area once UCLA and USC leave to keep a Pac-12 presence felt in the area.

"With respect to name, image and likeness, I believe it is time for the 10 FBS conferences to step in and agree to NIL legislation and a strong, effective and expeditious enforcement mechanism. All 10 conferences are strongly in favor of student-athletes being able to benefit from their NIL."

Join the Community

Follow Nick on Twitter: @nickbatt22

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE