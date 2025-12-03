How Landing 5-Star Chris Henry Jr. Would Catapult Oregon's Recruiting Class Rank

With Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Brian Hartline expected to become the next coach of the South Florida Bulls, 2026 five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. didn't sign with the Buckeyes at Mater Dei's signing day, with the Early Signing Period opening on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

Hartline became the Buckeyes' play caller this past offseason and has built a reputation as the country’s top developer of wideouts since joining the program in Columbus, Ohio, in 2017.

Chris Henry Jr. was at Ohio Stadium to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Henry Jr., the son of the late Chris Henry (who played with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2005-09), is deciding between three different Big Ten Conference programs: Ohio State, the USC Trojans, and the Oregon Ducks. He posted on X the whereabouts of his current recruiting status.

"I have not signed yet. Still trying to weigh my options due to coaching changes, I just want to make the right decision for my future. God's plan." Chris Henry Jr. via X

The addition of Henry Jr. to coach Dan Lanning's 2026 class would bolster it to a nation-leading amount of five-star recruits at six. For some context, the Ducks' previous program record was three, which was set last year in the 2025 cycle by wide receiver Dakorien Moore, defensive back Na'eem Offord, and defensive back Trey McNutt.

Henry Jr. being brought in to Eugene would also put the 2026 group in consideration for the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Currently, Oregon is placed at No. 2 behind the No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and No. 1 USC, according to Rivals.

Per 247Sports, Oregon's 2026 recruiting class is No. 2 in the nation, trailing only the Trojans. If Oregon is able to flip Henry Jr., the Ducks will likely move past USC.

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Mater Dei wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. films as Ohio State football warms up before the Buckeyes' 52-6 win over Akron. | Lori Schmidt/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 6-5 and 205-pound standout won a high school national championship with powerhouse Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California, in his junior season, but only appeared in two games due to a nagging knee injury. In his senior season, Henry Jr. has put together 607 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 28 receptions.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Flips Cornerback on First Day of Early National Signing Period

In other news regarding the 2026 recruiting class, three-star cornerback Azel Banag switched his commitment from the Harvard Crimson to Lanning and signed with the Ducks on Wednesday.

Banag hails from A.C. Flora in Columbia, South Carolina. He finished his senior season with 72 tackles (three tackles for losses), 12 pass breakups, five interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 12 games.

Banag visited the Pacific Northwest campus back on Nov. 24, and he will be joining three-star College of San Mateo recruit Trevon Watson from California, and four-star Oaks Christian recruit Davon Benjamin from California as the three cornerbacks in the Ducks' 2026 class.