Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Ranked Fourth-Best Quarterback in Big Ten

Oregon Ducks redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore has Heisman Trophy expectations, but he might not even be the best of the bunch in the stacked Big Ten Conference. Oregon has had two back-to-back Heisman finalists, Bo Nix in 2023 and Dillon Gabriel in 2024.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
Despite Oregon Ducks redshirt sophomore Dante Moore having Heisman Trophy expectations in Eugene, he might not be the best quarterback in the talented Big Ten Conference in 2025.

Moore is ranked as the fourth-best quarterback, with Penn State Nittany Lions senior Drew Allar being ranked as the top in the Big Ten in a recent ranking by USA Today's Paul Myerberg. Here is the full list:

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks on following the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium.
Apr 26, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks on following the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The White team defeated the Blue team 10-8. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

No. 1 - Penn State Nittany Lions senior Drew Allar

No. 2 - Illinois Fighting Illini senior Luke Altmyer

No. 3 - Nebraska Cornhuskers sophomore Dylan Raiola

No. 4 - Oregon Ducks redshirt sophomore Dante Moore

No. 5 - Ohio State Buckeyes sophomore Julian Sayin

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws during the second half of the College Football Playoff first round
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws during the second half of the College Football Playoff first round game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 22, 2024. Ohio State won 42-17. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 6 - UCLA Bruins redshirt sophomore Nico Iamaleava

No. 7 - Indiana Hoosiers redshirt sophomore Fernando Mendoza

No. 8 - USC Trojans redshirt sophomore Jayden Maiava

No. 9 - Michigan Wolverines freshman Bryce Underwood

No. 10 - Iowa Hawkeyes senior Mark Gronowski

No. 11 - Washington Huskies sophomore Demond Williams Jr.

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles looks before making a pass against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles looks before making a pass against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 12 - Michigan State Spartans junior Aidan Chiles

No. 13 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights senior Athan Kaliakmanis

No. 14 - Wisconsin Badgers redshirt senior Billy Edwards Jr.

No. 15 - Northwestern Wildcats senior Preston Stone

No. 16 - Minnesota Golden Gophers redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey

No. 17 - Purdue Boilermakers redshirt freshman Ryan Browne

No. 18 - Maryland Terrapins freshman Malik Washington

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) rushes at Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8)
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) rushes at Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) during the second half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has had two back-to-back Heisman finalists at the quarterback position: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix in 2023 and Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel in 2024. Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota won the award back in 2014. Moore now looks to be next in the line of great leaders that have come through this program and is expected to be in the running for the coveted honor.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning seems to believe that Moore has handled the pressure well thus far and has done so in a professional manner.

“Lanning always tells me pressure is a privilege. I'm blessed to be here, blessed to be where I'm at overall, just in general. I'm not really thinking about down the line this season. I'm thinking about every day, just how I'm getting better at practice, how I'm helping the team around me get better overall. It's always good to think ahead, but right now, I'm living in the moment.”

Dante Moore after spring practice

According to FanDuel, Moore has the tenth-best odds to win the Heisman at +2000. Allar has the fifth-best odds at +1400, and Sayin has the sixth-best odds at +1500. Texas Longhorns quarterback Archie Manning, out of the SEC, has the best odds to win the award at +700.

