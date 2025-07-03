Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Ranked Fourth-Best Quarterback in Big Ten
Despite Oregon Ducks redshirt sophomore Dante Moore having Heisman Trophy expectations in Eugene, he might not be the best quarterback in the talented Big Ten Conference in 2025.
Moore is ranked as the fourth-best quarterback, with Penn State Nittany Lions senior Drew Allar being ranked as the top in the Big Ten in a recent ranking by USA Today's Paul Myerberg. Here is the full list:
No. 1 - Penn State Nittany Lions senior Drew Allar
No. 2 - Illinois Fighting Illini senior Luke Altmyer
No. 3 - Nebraska Cornhuskers sophomore Dylan Raiola
No. 4 - Oregon Ducks redshirt sophomore Dante Moore
No. 5 - Ohio State Buckeyes sophomore Julian Sayin
No. 6 - UCLA Bruins redshirt sophomore Nico Iamaleava
No. 7 - Indiana Hoosiers redshirt sophomore Fernando Mendoza
No. 8 - USC Trojans redshirt sophomore Jayden Maiava
No. 9 - Michigan Wolverines freshman Bryce Underwood
No. 10 - Iowa Hawkeyes senior Mark Gronowski
No. 11 - Washington Huskies sophomore Demond Williams Jr.
No. 12 - Michigan State Spartans junior Aidan Chiles
No. 13 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights senior Athan Kaliakmanis
No. 14 - Wisconsin Badgers redshirt senior Billy Edwards Jr.
No. 15 - Northwestern Wildcats senior Preston Stone
No. 16 - Minnesota Golden Gophers redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey
No. 17 - Purdue Boilermakers redshirt freshman Ryan Browne
No. 18 - Maryland Terrapins freshman Malik Washington
Oregon has had two back-to-back Heisman finalists at the quarterback position: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix in 2023 and Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel in 2024. Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota won the award back in 2014. Moore now looks to be next in the line of great leaders that have come through this program and is expected to be in the running for the coveted honor.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning seems to believe that Moore has handled the pressure well thus far and has done so in a professional manner.
“Lanning always tells me pressure is a privilege. I'm blessed to be here, blessed to be where I'm at overall, just in general. I'm not really thinking about down the line this season. I'm thinking about every day, just how I'm getting better at practice, how I'm helping the team around me get better overall. It's always good to think ahead, but right now, I'm living in the moment.”- Dante Moore after spring practice
According to FanDuel, Moore has the tenth-best odds to win the Heisman at +2000. Allar has the fifth-best odds at +1400, and Sayin has the sixth-best odds at +1500. Texas Longhorns quarterback Archie Manning, out of the SEC, has the best odds to win the award at +700.
