RUMOR: Cristobal Expected to Add New Analyst

Mario Cristobal isn't slowing down and is determined to add the best to his all-star staff.

Oregon could be closing in on another hire in former Tennesse Co-Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Line Coach Jimmy Brumbaugh, according to a Friday morning tweet from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

*This hire has not been confirmed or announced by Oregon*

This would be another big hire for Oregon, and it comes just after a report of Mario Cristobal hiring former UCF Special Teams Coordinator Nick Toth to work with the linebackers in Eugene. Toth has since changed his Twitter profile to reflect the hire.

The tweet from Zenitz states that Brumbaugh is expected to work in an analyst role, which is significantly smaller than what he's done in the past with his extensive background. And that's not a bad thing. I'd wager it may allow him to have an even larger impact than if he had a bigger title. Since he's essentially being asked to do less, he has more freedom and flexibility to bounce around helping out in a variety of areas.

Let's highlight some of his achievements and what would make him such a big addition at first glance.

Brumbaugh most recently coached the defensive line at Tennessee, and before that he was in charge of the defensive line for one season under Mel Tucker. He also spent two seasons as Co-Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Line Coach at Maryland from 2017 to 2018.

Where it really gets interesting is his time at Kentucky. In Lexington he developed Bud Dupree, who played a lot of defensive end for the Wildcats before becoming a first-round draft pick for the Pittsburg Steelers in 2015. In total, Brumbaugh worked with four defensive linemen at Kentucky that earned All-SEC distinction.

Dialing back the clock to 2012, he spent one season at East Mississippi Community College, known as one of the biggest powers in all of Junior College and featured on Netflix's "Last Chance U" for two seasons. In addition to coaching the D-line he was also the strength and conditioning coordinator.

Brumbaugh's coaching career has taken him all over the country, including a stop in Syracuse, New York, and during those two seasons he worked with Chandler Jones, who ended up as a first-round draft selection for the New England Patriots in 2012.

And then there's the national championship pedigree, something Mario Cristobal has consistently harped and prioritized in coaching searches.

Brumbaugh spent the 2006 season under Les Miles at LSU as the strength and conditioning coordinator and helped develop the Tigers in the weight room en route to capturing the 2007 national title over Ohio State.

If all of that wasn't enough to illustrate his qualifications, Jimmy Brumbaugh played his college ball at Auburn in the SEC and earned All-Conference honors in two of his four seasons and was named the to the SEC All-Freshman team in 1995.

Clearly he knows how to play the game at a high level.

Some final numbers that stand out from his coaching biography on Tennessee's official athletic website include coaching 17 NFL Draft picks, six of which were selected in the first round, and coaching in five BCS bowl games to go along with his 2007 national championship.

