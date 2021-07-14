Cameron Williams Talks Texas Pipeline, Oregon Commitment

Oregon continues to invade the state of Texas with another big addition up front.

Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal are on fire. Their 2022 offensive line class is already almost finished before the start of fall camp following the addition of Michael Wooten, Kelvin Banks, and Cameron Williams.

Williams narrowed his finalists to Oregon, Texas and Oklahoma and Ducks Digest caught up with the new Ducks pledge to get the low down on his commitment.

So why was it Oregon?

"The coaching staff was amazing when I went on the visit and has been amazing since," Williams told Ducks Digest.

Part of what made the staff so amazing in the eyes of the hulking 6-foot-7 offensive tackle is the effort the staff put in to make him feel like a priority. It took a whole team effort to give the Ducks the edge, but clearly it paid off.

"They were with me for the longest and Texas offered me two or three months ago," he said. "I had more time to develop a relationship with the Oregon staff."

"When we got off the plane it was one or two in the morning and all the coaches were there to greet me. That was the biggest factor. It shows they care about their recruits."

The Duncanville native told me he feels closest with Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal on Oregon's staff. Williams is now one of five commits pledged to the Ducks from the Lone Star State, and the peer recruiting efforts from the commits added to the appeal.

"It's crazy," Williams said of the Texas pipeline. "All the recruits were telling me. That was one of the reasons, because of the recruits and stuff. They were hitting me up and telling me to come to Oregon. Telling me about the factors."

One of the newer members of the Texas flock is fellow offensive line commit Kelvin Banks, who Williams reached out to shortly after he made the decision to leave the state himself.

"It was crazy. I was kinda happy," he said in reaction to Banks' commitment. "The day I committed I texted him and told him to come to Oregon, we could be a good duo on the O-line."

Now that he has his decision made he can focus on leading Duncanville into battle in his senior season, which features a highly-anticipated home opener against national preseason No. 1-ranked Mater Dei.

"I feel great. Feel amazing," he said of how he feels after committing. "I was kinda stressed out at first. It was crazy. It was like coaches hitting me up every day."

Williams is unsure if he will enroll early at Oregon.

More from Ducks Digest

REPORT: Mario Cristobal makes defensive hire

2023 WR Jurrion Dickey accomplishes "childhood goal", talks Oregon offer

Oregon slugger Kenyon Yovan agrees to deal with the Angels

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE