PODCAST: Debuting the Ducks Digest Podcast

Debuting the first episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast.

It's finally here!

I'm super excited to share the very first episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast.

I'd been meaning to talk about the recent recruiting run that Oregon went on at the beginning of the month and that's a main topic in this first episode.

The Ducks now have the top recruiting class in the Pac-12 after USC exploded and landed 5-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams from Georgia. There are still some big names left on the recruiting big board for Oregon, particularly at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.

I talk about each of those topics as well as a new offer Oregon made at wide receiver and the reported hire of former UCF Special Teams Coordinator Nick Toth who is set to work with the linebackers in Eugene.

The first episode is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube with more platforms to come.

More from Ducks Digest

Will Oregon take a running back in 2022?

Oregon commit Nicholas Anderson lands on SI All-American WR watch list

Cameron Williams talks Texas pipeline, Oregon commitment

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports /Like and follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @DucksDigest/ Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE