PODCAST: Debuting the Ducks Digest Podcast

Ducks Digest Podcast Episode No. 1: Recruiting Takes Off, New Coaching Hire and more
It's finally here!
I'm super excited to share the very first episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast.
I'd been meaning to talk about the recent recruiting run that Oregon went on at the beginning of the month and that's a main topic in this first episode.
The Ducks now have the top recruiting class in the Pac-12 after USC exploded and landed 5-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams from Georgia. There are still some big names left on the recruiting big board for Oregon, particularly at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
I talk about each of those topics as well as a new offer Oregon made at wide receiver and the reported hire of former UCF Special Teams Coordinator Nick Toth who is set to work with the linebackers in Eugene.
The first episode is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube with more platforms to come.
