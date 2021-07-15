Will the Ducks Take a Running Back in 2022?

The Ducks are looking to target another feature back over the next two cycles.

Ducks fans have been spoiled by some incredibly talented running backs in the program's history. Names like Loville, Philyaw, Stewart, James, Barner, Thomas, and Freeman stand out for their playmaking abilities with the ball in their hands.

Recently, the Oregon running back room has been dominated by a three-headed stable of experienced backs, in CJ Verdell, Travis Dye, and Cyrus Habibi-Likio. The group has been a key component in piloting the Ducks' return to national relevance, but their success and experience have also prevented the development and emergence of younger players.

Now, that era is likely coming to an end after the 2021 season. Oregon fans are optimistic about some options on the roster like Sean Dollars and Trey Benson. The newcomers Byron Cardwell and Seven McGee were both highly-touted high school prospects as well.

To summarize, the Ducks' future at running back is promising, but past this season the program also has little to rely on in terms of proven production. This makes it a bit puzzling why the recruiting buzz for Oregon at running back has been quiet this cycle. To be clear, Oregon is tight on scholarship spots in the 2022 class and I don’t predict them to land a signature from a running back come signing day.

That said, recruiting is very fluid and it wouldn’t shock me if Oregon did add a running back later this cycle if they have an open spot. If not in 2022, I think that landing a top tier running back in 2023 will be a major priority. Here are some recruits to look out for:

2022

Raleek Brown (Santa Ana, CA)

Brown is committed to Oklahoma, but he’d also be the first running back mentioned by most Oregon fans if you asked them their wishlist in 2022. Why is that?

Mostly because Brown is an electric playmaker whose talent is reflected in his high ranking. Brown also comes from the Mater Dei program which would give his commitment some additional impact. Ultimately, the main reason I am including Brown is because he’s the only running back who I am completely confident Oregon would make room for in 2022. But still, at this time it's a long shot that Brown will decide he wants to be a Duck.

George Pettaway (Suffolk, VA)

Pettaway scored 16 touchdowns in four games in 2020. George Pettaway on Twitter (@gpettaway2)

The Ducks made the cut for Pettaway’s top 10 on May 14 which warrants his inclusion. Beyond that, there isn’t much indicating that Oregon is a major contender in this recruitment. Pettaway hasn't been too busy on the recruiting trail, taking a visit to North Carolina. However he didn’t take a visit to Oregon in June and without getting him on campus it will be difficult to pull him all the way from the East Coast.

2023

Richard Young (Lehigh Acres, FL)

Young holds Archie Griffin's Heisman trophy during his Ohio State visit. Richard Young on Twitter (@richardyoung239)

Young is an uber-talented 5-star prospect with offers from virtually every major program. Luckily for the Ducks, Young included Oregon on a list of seven programs he planned to visit this summer. Still the Ducks are competing against a bunch of top programs in this recruitment and distance is working against them.

Rueben Owens (El Campo, TX)

Owens on a visit to LSU this summer. Rueben Owens on Twitter (@ii_rueben)

If Oregon’s recruiting pipeline in Texas continues into the 2023 class, then Owens will be a name to watch. Kelvin Banks Jr. launched the #Rueben2Eugene following his own commitment. A former Texas commit, Owens is another 5-star talent and he would certainly be high on the board for running backs in 2023.

Jayden Limar (Lake Stevens, WA)

Limar pictured with Head Coach Clay Helton during his USC visit. Jayden Limar on Twitter (@jayden_limar)

Limar is a 4-star back who comes from the West Coast footprint. That makes him a valuable target for the Ducks, although Oregon hasn't had the best track record landing blue chip prospects from their northern neighbor in recent years. Still, proximity is rarely a bad thing in recruiting. Oregon offered in June so we will see how this recruitment develops.

Roderick Robinson II (San Diego, CA)

Robinson is another prospect that could keep Oregon's San Diego pipeline flowing. Roderick Robinson II on Twitter (@rodrob204)

Robinson was another 2023 back that received an Oregon offer in June. The Ducks were just the third division one offer for Robinson, so the staff seems to be trying to make an early impression here. The recruitment also has another layer as Oregon is heavily involved in recruiting two of Robinson’s teammates at Lincoln from the 2022 class, Jalil Tucker and Jahlil Florence.

