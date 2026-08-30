Dakorien Moore, Dante Moore Draw Attention With Preseason Honor

The Oregon Ducks' season is close to kickoff, as the final preseason lists have begun to be released and Week 0 games have been played. The Ducks had two players make one of the final preseason lists.

Gunslinger Dante Moore and route runner Dakorien Moore were listed as a top offensive duo in college football by Bleacher Report. They are joined by 13 other pairs, but it can be argued that this duo is the most deserving of their spot on the list.

Quarterback Dante Moore's Success in 2025

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws down field against Oklahoma State during the second quarter at Autzen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks' starting quarterback was originally a question mark entering the 2025 season, as it would be his first starting season under coach Dan Lanning and his staff. That quickly changed, as he worked his way into a small circle of the best quarterbacks in college football.

Moore finished the season as a top gunslinger in the country when it comes to passing touchdowns. In fact, he finished the season with a total of 30 passing touchdowns, while only throwing 10 interceptions on the season. ESPN also had him logged with a QBR of 78.5, which landed him as the No. 15 quarterback for the statistic in the country during the 2025 season.

He also finished the season with 3,565 passing yards, tying him for No. 12 among quarterbacks in passing yards across the country. He finished with 156 rushing yards, although this isn't something that will impress many, considering he isn't known for his dual-threat ability, but rather known for his pocket passing.

Dakorien Moore's 2025 Success

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore brings down a reception under cover from Fighting Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks needed a star at wide receiver last season, as they would lose arguably their best receiver to an injury before the season, returning route runner Evan Stewart, who is now entering his second healthy season with the Ducks. Luckily for Lanning and company, Moore was the exact star the team needed in his 2025 campaign.

Moore finished his 2025 season with 497 receiving yards. This was good enough to be third among receivers in the Ducks' room, but his average of 14.6 yards per catch leaves many to believe that he could have an even better season with an increased role. Some even believe he could be the receiver who leads the team in receiving yards by the end of the season, although the team is returning Stewart and Jeremiah McClellan, while also showcasing transfer portal addition Iverson Hooks.

One area that fans can expect him to at least improve upon is his touchdown rate. He scored three times as a receiver in 2025, but he will likely have more than that by the time Week 6 is in play, as he is going to be a top target for the returning captain and future NFL quarterback.

The Overall Goal for These Two Playmakers

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a press conference on Aug. 18, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is no secret that the Ducks have a great group of players, even away from these two, who are great representatives of the talent that they have. The Ducks need their first national championship victory and have been craving it since they last fell short in the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2015.

This leaves the duo with one goal in mind, as this team looks to be arguably the best team in the country: to lift the championship at the very end of the season.

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