Oregon Fans Will Love What Dante Moore Said About Dakorien Moore

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore flashed during Saturday's spring game, appearing fully recovered from an injury that caused him to miss four games at the end of the Ducks' regular season.

Dakorien Moore Shines in Oregon Spring Game

The battle between Moore and Oregon cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. was an exciting one to watch between the Combat Ducks and the Fighting Ducks, and Moore got the best of Finney on back-to-back plays in the first quarter. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore found Moore both times, establishing an early rhythm and setting up an early touchdown drive.

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore, right, looks over his shoulder on the way to a fourth-quarter touchdown at the Oregon Spring Game in Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Later in the second quarter, Dakorien Moore beat Finney on an inside release, catching a deep pass over the middle from Ducks quarterback Akili Smith Jr. While the underthrown ball may have helped Finney from preventing a touchdown, but Moore did enough to prove his ability to create separation on Finney, one of the nation's best cornerbacks in 2025.

Dante Moore on Dakorien Moore's Development

"He’s someone that came in first, didn’t really know much. Just when the ball is in the air, he went to go grab it. Now, he’s coming and coaching me at practice now and I feel like when we're on the same page, we’re clicking. When he’s one on one, you gotta give him a chance. He’s been balling out," said Dante Moore after the spring game.

Dakorien Moore's injury seemingly limited his ability to make an impact in the College Football Playoff, but the receiver finished his true freshman season with 34 catches for 497 yards and four touchdowns.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore looks to pass during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Saturday, Moore caught the game-winning touchdown from Oregon quarterback Brock Thomas, capping off his day as a difference maker in the Ducks offense.

"He had the game winning catch for us today but overall he’s been someone that you know I love and he’s been working really hard and he’s for sure been doing football and track so it’s a lot of things on this plate right now, but he’s staying humble. Of course he is grateful for everything he has and he’s a baller," Dante Moore said about Dakorien.

While the quarterbacks rotated throughout the day and even between the Combat Ducks and Fighting Ducks offenses, Moore and Moore were able to work on a bit of whats to come in the regular season.

Oregon's Wide Receiver Room

If Saturday's spring game was any indication, Moore's development from his freshman to his sophomore season could have the biggest impact on Oregon's ability to compete for a national title.

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks receiver Evan Stewart also shined in the spring game as he continues his long road back from a knee injury that kept him on the sidelines for all of 2025. Stewart's deep touchdown reception from Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola was one of the top highlights of the day, and his presence in the Ducks' offense is another key.

Oregon receivers Jeremiah McClellan and Gatlin Bair missed the spring game, dealing with undisclosed injuries. Their respective returns will be closely monitored when the Ducks start fall camp in preparation for the season's first game against Boise State on Sept. 5.

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