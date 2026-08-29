Dan Lanning Faces Intriguing Challenge With Oregon Ducks Receivers

The Oregon Ducks wide receiver unit is shaping up to be one of the most dangerous groups in the nation. Throughout fall camp, players like Evan Stewart, who returns fully healthy for the 2026 season, Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan and transfer Iverson Hooks have been making noise throughout the Ducks' fall camp. However, the talent in the Ducks' wide receiver room extends well beyond those four names.

With fall camp wrapping up in Eugene, Oregon is learning more about just how many pieces and options it has in the wide receiver room heading into the season. The Ducks have several players capable of making an impact, giving the coaching staff plenty to evaluate as it determines how to best utilize the depth at the position.

Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8), left, celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Helping to celebrate is wide receiver Justius Lowe (14). Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lanning recently named Messiah Hampton, Jalen Lott, and Gatlin Bair out of the wide receiver room.

“Several of these guys are stepping up every single day,” said Lanning during the final week of Oregon’s fall camp. “I think Messiah's really come on the last few days. You've seen that from him. Jalen certainly had some flash plays to stick out. Gatlin's had those. I mean, there's several guys that have been able to do that. We've got a really good group of wideouts. It's going to be, okay, how do we figure out how to use these guys to their best ability, and you know where do they fall in?”

That depth creates a challenge for Oregon's coaching staff, but it also gives the Ducks an advantage. With so many receivers capable of contributing, opponents have more players to prepare for rather than being able to focus their attention on just one or two primary threats.

Each player also brings something different to the room. Oregon can rely on experienced players at the top of the depth chart and simultaneously develop a group of highly talented young receivers.

Young Receivers Pushing for Bigger Roles in Oregon’s Offense

Hampton is a four-star recruit from New York who impressed during the spring, including Oregon's spring game when he caught three of five targets for 44 yards.

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Messiah Hampton, right, makes a catch under cover from Fighting Ducks defensive back Arlo Henderson during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hampton has remained involved in the rotation throughout the summer and fall, putting himself into the conversation for meaningful playing time despite the number of established receivers ahead of him.

Jalen Lott is another freshman Lanning named. The five-star recruit was one of the top receivers in the 2026 class and has consistently appeared in Oregon's practice highlights throughout fall camp. Unlike Moore last season, Lott enters a receiver room that is much healthier and more experienced, but his athletic ability has still allowed him to push for snaps.

Bair also gives Oregon another intriguing option. After stepping away from football for two years to serve a mission, the five-star receiver has returned to the Ducks and immediately provided a different element with his speed. McClellan previously noted that Bair reached 24 miles per hour in testing, which shows just the type of explosiveness he can bring to the field.

"24 miles an hour. He's a speed demon for sure," McClellan said. "I hit 23.3 (miles per hour) that day, and Gat hit 24 miles per hour. I was like, 'Whoa.' Gat was sliding.”

Competition Could Continue Into the Season

The competition for playing time will likely not end once Oregon leaves fall camp. With this much talent and depth, roles are always subject to change.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) runs after making a catch and is tackled by James Madison Dukes linebacker Drew Spinogatti (56) during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“And guys' roles, just like last year, roles can change throughout the season, right? You know, you see Malik Benson playing now on Sundays, right? And his role wasn't big when the season started; it was huge before the season ended. So, I like that we have a lot of guys that are available. I like how they're growing quickly.”

That could be important for Oregon as the season progresses. A receiver who begins the year outside the primary rotation could earn more opportunities based on his performance, while the coaching staff can adjust its approach based on matchups and what each player does best.

The Ducks will get their first opportunity to evaluate the group in a game setting when they open the season against Boise State on Sept. 19. Although Oregon enters that matchup as the clear favorite, it will still give the coaching staff a chance to see how its many options at wide receiver translate from fall camp into a real game.

The Ducks will have plenty of options to work with, and the Boise State opener will offer the first chance to see how those pieces fit together.

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