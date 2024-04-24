Oregon Football Coach Dan Lanning Addresses Daylen Austin's Arrest
Oregon Ducks football player Daylen Amir Austin was arrested last Monday in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a 46-year-old man in Eugene, according to police.
Oregon football coach Dan Lanning addressed the fatal crash for the first time, after the Ducks’ second scrimmage on Saturday.
“I have no updates right now,” Lanning said. “I know Daylen’s character and I think there are a lot of details that will continue to play out. Beyond that, I’m not going to speak on it any more than that.”
The Eugene Police Department is still investigating the 19-year-old Austin. The defensive back remained in custody until Wednesday, when he was released. The fatal crash took place at W. 4th Avenue and Polk Street in Eugene at around 9:10 p.m. last Monday.
Police called it a “complex investigation” in a Facebook post. In Oregon, a hit-and-run with a vehicle is a Class C felony and is punishable by up to five years in prison.
As an Oregon football freshman in 2023, Austin appeared in three games and utilized a redshirt. A consensus four-star recruit, he was ESPN's No. 11 player in California. Austin led Long Beach Poly to a 10-1 record in his senior season, including a five-game stretch of consecutive shutouts. Austin earned All-American honors and was named the Moore League Player of the Year. He finished 2022 with 36 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, including two pick-6s and 14 pass deflections.
Austin is slated to appear in court on May 22. This is a developing story.