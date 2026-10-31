Three Things Learned After Oregon Ducks' Bounce-Back Win Over Northwestern

The Oregon Ducks’ Halloween day game at Autzen Stadium presented another bounce-back opportunity. Oregon hosted the No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats for the first time ever, looking to get a big win against a familiar face in the Wildcats' offensive coordinator and former Oregon coach Chip Kelly.

The Ducks came off their third loss of the season against the Illinois Fighting Illini, while the Wildcats’ only other loss of 2026 came against the defending National Champions, the Indiana Hoosiers. Oregon avoided back-to-back losses for the first time in the Dan Lanning coaching era, as well as four losses in a season under Lanning’s leadership, with a 34-26 win.

Below are three takeaways from Oregon’s fifth win.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. The Ducks’ Offense Displays Noticeable Improvements Under Jay Johnson

The first game after Lanning made the change at offensive coordinator, the Oregon offense’s shift in production was noticeable.

Assistant quarterbacks coach and experienced offensive coordinator Jay Johnson took over play-calling duties after the program parted ways with Drew Mehringer. Johnson notably spent time as the Michigan State Spartans’ offensive coordinator, where he showed initiative in the run game by helping Kenneth Walker III win the Doak Walker Award.

Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore | Darby Winter

The Oregon offense has seemed hesitant to let its running backs pick up yards on the ground at times throughout the season. That wasn’t the case against Northwestern.

Not only did Dierre Hill Jr. pick up 120 all-purpose yards with a big showing on special teams, but true freshman Brandon Smith gave an MVP-like performance in the second half. Smith finished with 114 total yards and a touchdown, beginning three consecutive drives with massive gains.

Oregon finished with 105 of its 441 total yards coming on the ground. Additionally, quarterback Dylan Raiola gave an improved performance by completing 22-for-31 for 336 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Evan Stewart finished with 71 yards, Dakorien Moore with 128 yards and two touchdowns and Jalen Lott with 61 yards. Tight end Jamari Johnson also recorded a receiving touchdown.

It was the first time Oregon scored 20 or more points since Week 4 against the USC Trojans.

2. Oregon Struggles to Stop the Quarterback Run

Although the Ducks’ defense gave a much improved second-half performance, only limiting the Wildcats to two field goals, they still struggled to bottle up the quarterback run.

Northwestern’s Aidan Chiles finished with 93 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. The Ducks finally saw three quarterback sacks in the second half, but the inability to stop Chiles from picking up four 10-plus-yard gains certainly raised questions and room for improvement moving forward.

3. Placekicker Gage Hurych Bounces Back From a Rough Showing

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks placekicker Gage Hurych (97) kicks the extra point held by punter Bailey Ettridge (39) after a touchdown scored by wide receiver Dakorien Moore (not pictured) against the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon kicker Gage Hurych was perfect on both field goals and extra points entering the game against Illinois. But Hurych had multiple misses in that loss that could have provided Oregon with a better opportunity to win on the final drive of that game if they had gone through.

Hurych was perfect again against Northwestern, showing that his difficult performance in the Illini loss may have been a one-off. He went 2-for-2 on field goals, one from 27 yards out and the other from 44 yards. He also drilled his four extra points.

Overall, the Ducks saw key improvements on offense and in special teams, while the defense bounced back in the second half.

Below are live updates throughout the game. The latest are at the top.

Final: OREGON 34 - NORTHWESTERN 26

FOURTH QUARTER: OREGON 34 - NORTHWESTERN 26

Q4 0:00: Oregon runs out the clock and wins the game.

Q4 0:51: Raiola takes a knee. Timeout Northwestern.

Q4 1:01: Raiola finds Jamari Johnson for a key first down and likely win the game.

Q4 1:29: Second timeout for Northwestern before third down.

Q4 1:36: Northwestern calls timeout to stop the clock. Second and 10 yards to go for the Ducks.

Q4 1:43: Northwestern punts the ball back to Oregon, and Dakorien Moore returns it to the 35-yard line. Moore is down with an injury after the play.

Q4 2:00: False start on the Wildcats before the two-minute timeout. Third down and 19 for the Northwestern offense.

Q4 2:56: Northwestern's offense takes over at their own 28-yard line.

Q4 3:55: Oregon is stopped on third down after a 16-yard screen play to running back Brandon Smith. Ducks to punt back to Northwestern.

Q4 5:14: Oregon's defense forces the field goal from 42 yards out. Kleather's attempt is wide left. Oregon gets the ball back up eight with 5:14 left.

Q4 9:36: Matayo Uiagalelei and Bear Alexander combine for a quarterback sack. The Wildcats lose two yards on first-and-10.

75 YARDS FOR DAKORIEN MOORE 💥



Watch on Peacock pic.twitter.com/tFCqlxt62Z — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 31, 2026

Q4 10:20 OREGON SCORES: The first play on the drive is a touchdown, Raiola connects with Dakorien Moore, who jukes out the defender and finshes on the 75-yard touchdown. Hurych completes the extra point. Oregon is issued a sideline warning.

Q4 11:17 NORTHWESTERN SCORES: Oregon's defense gets its first quarterback sack from Nasir Wyatt on third-and-10 for a loss of seven. Northwestern's Jackson Kleather converts on the 49-yard field goal.

Q4 12:07: Chiles escapes the pressure and finds Wilde deep for 36 yards and a first-down at the Oregon 24.

Q4 14:19 OREGON SCORES: Lanning decides to keep the offense on the field on fourth-and-two. Raiola hands it off to Smith, who punches in the touchdown. Hurych drills the extra point and Oregon takes its first lead of the game.

THIRD QUARTER: OREGON 20 - NORTHWESTERN 23

Q3 0:00: Raiola and Lott don't connect on third-and-four, but pass interference gifts the Ducks a first down with five seconds remaining in the quarter. Smith carries to the one-yard line as the third quaretr expires.

Q3 1:44: Raiola finds Stewart on third-and-10 for a 20-yard completion to put the bal at the Northwestern 25.

Q3 2:40: Smith breaks away for a 31-yard gain with help from Raiola, who blocks for him on the rush.

Q3 2:54: Chiles gets a 24-yard rush on the drive, but a Northwestern false start and incompete forces the punt.

Q3 5:17: The Oregon offense stalls and Bailey Ettridge punts 46 yards to the Wildcats six.

Q3 7:12: Smith begins the drive again witha big gain. Raiola throws the pass to Smith, who advances the ball 22 yards to the Oregon 43.

Q3 7:15: Oregon forces a Northwestern punt for the second time. Freshman cornerback Davon Benjamin swats the ball away on third-and-seven.

Q3 8:37: The Ducks defense again struggles to bottle up Chiles on the quarterback keeper. He rushes 21 yards to the Wildcats' 41.

Q3 8:46 OREGON SCORES: Raiola finds tight end Jamari Johnson on a 17-yard touchdown. Hurych buries the extra point.

Q3 12:14: Freshman running back Brandon Smith rushes for 35 yards to the Northwestern 45 to start the drive. Running back Jordon Davison is expected to be out for the remainder of the game after exiting the first half with an injury, per the Peacock broadcast.

Q3 12:22 NORTHWESTERN SCORES: The Oregon defense limits Northwestern to just a 12-yard rush but it sets up a 49-yard field goal.

Q3 14:26: Ducks turnover. Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore fumbles the 21-yard catch at midfield immediately after play resumes. Recovered by Northwestern's Damon Walters at the Oregon 49.

Q3 14:45: Official injury timeout. Northwestern defensive back Jon Jon Stevens Jr. is seen to by medical staff and gets back on his feet as the stretch comes on.

HALFTIME: OREGON 13 - NORTHWESTERN 20

SECOND QUARTER: OREGON 13 - NORTHWESTERN 20

Q2 0:18: Oregon takes its second timeout of the half. Northwestern has the ball on its own 35 on fourth-and-one.

Dylan puts it on the money and Dakorien brings it in with the foot down 🔥@RaiolaDylan x @thereal_kori2x #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/8zS0T3sbpJ — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) October 31, 2026

Q2 0:49 OREGON SCORES: Raiola completes the 10-yard touchdown pass to Dakorien Moore who runs into the left corner of the end zone. The call is upheld after a Wildcats challenge. Hurych's field goal is good. The Ducks get some momentum before the half.

Q2 1:03: The Ducks receive more and more boos following incompletitons but a 38-yard bomb to Stewart puts Oregon in prime scoring position at the Northwestern 15.

Q2 1:25: A 19-yard Raiola pass to Lott gets Oregon a needed first down.

Q2 1:53 NORTHWESTERN SCORES: Chiles runs in for the five-yard touchdown. The extra point is good. The Wildcats have scored on every offensive drive so far.

Q2 6:29: Oregon gets lucky on a deep Griffin Wilde dropped reception during the drive, but a 21-yard catch on third-and-five puts the ball at the Northwestern 49.

Q2 7:15 OREGON SCORES: Hurych drills the field goal. Hill and Lott continue to have big afternoons. A 17-yard Hill rush, followed by a 35-yard Lott reception, gives the Ducks consecutive first downs. A fumble, a rush for no gain and an incompletion leave the Ducks waiting for a touchdown as boos come down from the Autzen Stadium crowd.

Q2 10:50 NORTHWESTERN SCORES: Oregon's struggles on third-down defense continue. A 17-yard Chiles pass on third-and-10 puts the Wildcats at the Oregon 24. The Ducks stop a first down on third-and-nine, however, but it's not enough to prevent the 37-yard field goal.

FIRST QUARTER: OREGON 3 - NORTHWESTERN 10

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola | Darby Winter

Q1 2:01 OREGON SCORES: Oregon placekicker Gage Hurych scores the 27-yard field goal. Running back Dierrre Hill Jr. gets a massive kickoff return for 54 yards to the Northwestern 36. Despite a series of positive plays in the backfield and an Evan Stewart seven-yard reception, Oregon can't get the touchdown.

Q1 5:57 NORTHWESTERN SCORES: Chiles throws a 64-yard touchdown to an unmarked Griffin Wilde. The extra point goes through.

Q1 8:10: Oregon's first offensive drive is a three-and-out. Quarterback Dylan Raiola completes a seven-yard pass to receiver Jalen Lott, but a rush for no gain and a fumble recovered by Oregon end the drive short.

Q1 9:35 NORTHWESTERN SCORES: Wildcats placekicker Jackson Kleather drills a 37-yard field goal. After Oregon gave up a first down on third-and-short, the Ducks concede two more, with Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chile getting a 15-yard rush and a 22-yard pass. Matayo Uiagalelei finally gets a third-down tackle to force the field goal.

Coin Toss: Northwestern calls heads, and it lands on tails. The Ducks defer to the second half. The Wildcats will receive.

PREGAME

The Ducks come off a 21-10 upset loss at Illinois. After scoring a touchdown on the first drive of that game, Oregon only finished with an additional field goal offensively for the rest of the game.

The third loss through seven games just about slammed the door shut on hopes of a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. Lanning and the program announced on Sunday morning that they were parting ways with offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, following a string of lackluster offensive performances to begin 2026.

Lanning revealed on Monday that assistant quarterbacks coach and former Power Four offensive coordinator Jay Johnson would take over play-calling duties. Lanning noted, however, that Johnson would lead the play-calling efforts, but that it'd also be by committee.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola is reportedly set to start his second straight game, despite struggles against the Illini. Raiola and the Ducks will face a Northwestern side that is rolling offensively. Former Oregon State and Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles leads the offense with 21 total touchdowns, as Kelly took over play-calling duties in the offseason.

Oregon Ducks Game Captains

Black And White Uniform Matchup

Dierre Hill Jr. models the Oregon Ducks' uniforms for their Halloween night game against the Northwestern Wildcats. | @goducks on X

This Halloween game against Northwestern brings out a black-and-white uniform combination. Running back Dierre Hill Jr. modeled the latest uniform reveal that came out on Wednesday.

The combination features the “Fly Era” black and silver jerseys from the 2024 “Generation O” collection. This is the first time ever that Oregon dons black jerseys with white pants, plus white wings on a black helmet, according to uniform analyst and graphic designer Jonah Henderson.

On the other side of the field, the Wildcats posted that they will be wearing their all-white “Stormtroopers” in Eugene.

Match Up History

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the sideline against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday’s matchup between the Ducks and Wildcats will mark the first time that Northwestern visits Autzen Stadium in program history. This is only the third meeting of all time between the two sides.

The first matchup came in 1974 at Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern took the first meeting 14-10. The two programs didn’t meet again until after Oregon joined the Big Ten. The last matchup was played in Evanston in 2025, with Oregon winning 34-14.

That 2025 game was highlighted largely by Ducks players either unavailable or no longer with the program. Dante Moore threw for a touchdown and 178 yards, while his leading receiver was former Duck-turned-Las Vegas Raider Malike Benson, with 62 yards on four receptions.

Former Oregon tight end and first-round NFL Draft pick Kenyon Sadiq caught the lone touchdown pass in the previous matchup. Running back Dierre Hill Jr. rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on five carries as the main returner from the 2025 to 2026 meetings.

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