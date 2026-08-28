New College Football Schedule Rules Mirroring Dan Lanning Criticisms
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When it comes to Oregon Duck football coach Dan Lanning's stance on the current schedule for the college football season, he's been outspoken about something having to change.
On Friday, it seems the NCAA may be responding to criticism from leaders in the sport like Lanning, adopting a new format for the 2027 season that feels incredibly reminiscent of the Duck coach's previous comments.
NCAA Announces 2027 Schedule Changes
On Friday, the NCAA announced that the governing body for Division I FBS football is adopting new guidelines for the way a college football season is structured. Those changes include a 10-day January transfer portal window (instead of 15 days), moving the beginning of the regular season to week zero and ending the week after Thanksgiving, and a new schedule for the off-season. Jan. 1 will be the end of the post-season.
To be more specific about the off-season alterations, teams are expected to have two out-of-season training periods with 21 on-field practices over a combined seven week period (neither practice period can exceed five weeks).
“The new playing and practice schedule is a great step forward for our game,” said Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea about the changes in the NCAA's press release. “This will allow for more flexibility for team building in the spring and summer and will benefit the development of our student-athletes. I am grateful for the partnership between the AFCA and the NCAA and look forward to continued collaboration to advance college football.”
Dan Lanning Has Long Advocated For These Changes
Several of these changes soon-to-be enstated by the NCAA mirrors Lanning's suggestions for how the college football schedule should be changed. In fact, two weeks before the NCAA's announcement of the changes, Lanning was once again discussing his take on the schedule.
"I think the biggest rule we can change in college football is one that I've been a huge advocate for, for a long time is the season ending earlier," Lanning said on Aug. 14 during an appearance for The Rich Eisen Show. " I think solves a lot of problems. A portal open in season creates a market that's really hard to keep track of."
"Most likely you have to start week zero for games which you know a lot of teams are already playing week zero games anyway," Lanning added. "The championship games for Big Ten, SEC, ACC, Big 12, like these conferences that would probably either have to move up, right? With [the end of the season] moving to [Jan. 1], limited bye weeks, and then playing a playoff game every single week similar to the NFL. You play on Saturday, guess what? You play the next Saturday."
What Comes Next For The Ducks
It's important to keep in mind that these changes do need to be voted on by the Division I Cabinet at the groups' meeting on Oct. 6-7 in order for these changes to have an effect on the 2027 season. If the committee does decide to vote on these changes, the Ducks will see a retraction of a schedule that's severely challenged the program in the past.
Lanning has pointed to the "bye" for higher-ranked teams in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal and addressing that hindering factor for the 2024 loss in the Rose Bowl to the Ohio State Buckeyes (who were fresh off a win against Tennessee heading to Pasadena, California that playoff year) as Oregon has multiple weeks waiting for the match-up.
There's also the coaching factor at play. Because of Oregon's involvement in the playoffs in 2025, Lanning had to navigate the upcoming loss of defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and offensive coordinator Will Stein while preparing for the Orange Bowl against Texas Tech and the Peach Bowl against Indiana. Both coordinators also had to juggle their duties with the Ducks alongside their (at the time) future programs.
So, with these new changes in play, expect some major changes for how the Ducks navigate almost every aspect of their operations.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.