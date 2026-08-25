Oregon’s Evan Stewart Pushes Back in College Football Eligibility Battle

Several college football coaches have voiced their opinions on the controversy surrounding NCAA eligibility rules and professional athletes returning to college football. Now, some of the leaders on the Oregon Ducks’ roster are weighing in.

Under the NCAA's current five-year eligibility guidelines, members of the 2022 high school class have the ability to return for another season of college football, even after exhausting the eligibility they originally received under the NCAA's previous rules.

May 15, 2026; Gainesville, FL, USA; The NCAA logo is painted on the field before the game between the Florida Gators and Florida A&M Rattlers at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since this development, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit paused the nationwide ruling that had temporarily allowed Class of 2022 athletes to receive a fifth season. In simple terms, players who were relying on that ruling are no longer eligible to play this fall.

However, some players who received separate rulings from state courts remain eligible.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning, Ohio State coach Ryan Day and LSU coach Lane Kiffin are among the coaches who have spoken out about the development. While some coaches, like Lanning, have taken a stronger stance against former professional athletes returning to college, others have acknowledged that, regardless of whether they agree with the situation, they have a responsibility to at least explore every option that could help their team.

Despite coaches speaking out, there have not been many public statements from the student-athletes who could be playing alongside these former professionals.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart and offensive lineman Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu are among the Ducks players who have now spoken out on the ongoing battle surrounding NCAA eligibility.

Oregon Players Share Their Opinions on NCAA Eligibility

"I'm with Lanning on that one. I don't really agree with that too much," Stewart said on Monday. "We all got a limited amount of time, so once you get that time and you make that decision to go and you think you're good enough to go, you can't really turn back on it. That's how I feel."

Stewart's comments come as he prepares for what could be a breakout 2026 season. After missing the 2025 season with an injury, the veteran wide receiver is poised to play a major role in Oregon's offense and could very well lead the Ducks' wide receiver room.

Stewart’s comments largely focused on the decision players make when they leave college to pursue professional football. On the other hand, Laloulu pointed to the impact their return could have on younger players.

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu celebrates with fans as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It kind of sucks," said Laloulu. "For the younger dudes that's coming in from high school trying to get that spot and to play the game… it's kind of tough."

The comments from Stewart and Laloulu come as the NCAA eligibility battle continues to create questions about the line between college and professional football.

Oregon's Dan Lanning Takes a Stand on Former Pros Returning to College

Lanning has been one of the more outspoken coaches on the issue, arguing that players who have already made the decision to pursue professional football should not be able to return to college.

"It used to be once you had an agent or once you went and did the combine," he said. "All those things qualified as you were no longer an amateur. You're a professional now, once you declare for the draft. So to let any of those players come back, fair or unfair to them, it's unfair to the sport and I think it's unfair to the players that are on current teams for those guys to be coming back."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

SEC Takes Position on Former Professional Athletes Returning to College

The SEC has made its position clear, stating that athletes who leave college athletics, sign professional contracts and compete professionally "should not then be permitted to return to college competition."

"Allowing that to occur will blur the line between college and professional sports, create significant competitive equity concerns, and reduce opportunities for high school and current college athletes," the statement read. "College sports are for college athletes. The current confusion around national eligibility standards emphasizes the need to advance the Protect College Sports Act."

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; A detail view of the SEC logo at Kyle Field prior to the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Texas A&M Aggies. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The SEC's stance closely aligns with the concerns raised by Stewart and Laloulu, but it also raises a larger question for the rest of college football.

With the Big Ten and SEC already working together on the Protect College Sports Act, could the Big Ten and other major conferences ultimately take a similar position if the eligibility uncertainty continues?

The concerns expressed by Stewart and Laloulu, as well as those expressed by Lanning, could become part of a much larger discussion about where college football draws the line between its current players and those who have already moved on to the professional level.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.