Dan Lanning Speaks Candidly on NIL and College Football's Evolving Landscape

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has never been one to stay silent about his views on the modern era of college football. Between NIL, conference realignment, the transfer portal, revenue sharing, expanded College Football Playoff discussions and NCAA rule changes, college football is constantly evolving.

The ever-changing nature of the sport presents plenty of new challenges for coaches and athletic departments across the country as programs work to keep pace.

During Oregon football's media day at Autzen Stadium to preview the upcoming season, Lanning didn't hold back when asked about his thoughts on college football's ever-changing landscape.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I just think it's really hard when you create new rules, create new rules, create new rules, and you can't ever put the toothpaste back in the tube," Lanning said. "I think that's a challenge."

Lanning's comments weren't just about one new NCAA rule. In 2026, roster construction, recruiting and player retention are constantly being reshaped by new policies.

Just a decade or two ago, coaches primarily relied on high school recruiting, player development and a relatively stable NCAA rulebook. Today, programs are tasked with navigating NIL, the transfer portal, revenue sharing, roster limits and changing eligibility rules, all while trying to compete for championships.

However, like any great football mind, Lanning doesn't view change as an excuse. He believes the programs willing to embrace uncertainty will ultimately separate themselves from the competition.

"I do enjoy the challenge," Lanning said. "Everybody has to adapt, and we have to be the team that adapts better than anyone else. I just think the reality is that things will continue to change, so let's continue to be a team that can adapt."

How Dan Lanning and Oregon Have Adapted

When discussing Oregon football, "innovation" is a word that may come up a lot. Beyond flashy uniforms, Oregon has turned college football's constant evolution into a competitive advantage.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5), wide receiver Malik Benson (4), defensive back Brandon Finney (4) and defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Pac-12 began to unravel, Oregon accepted a reduced revenue share to secure a move into the Big Ten. That move to the Big Ten prioritized long-term stability, national exposure and access to one of the richest media-rights deals in college athletics.

The Big Ten Conference's overarching media rights agreement is worth between $7 billion and $8 billion, per Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.

On top of that, the Ducks have also been true pioneers of the NIL era.

While many schools were still figuring out how to structure their collectives, Oregon quickly emerged as one of the nation's leaders through Division Street. Division Street is Oregon's marketing collective, which was founded by Nike executives and Oregon alumni to maximize NIL income.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks booster Phil Knight against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks' commitment to investing in their athletes has helped make Oregon one of the most valuable athletic departments in the country. Oregon was recently valued at $1.13 billion, ranking No. 13 nationally by The Athletic.

Additionally, Oregon's facilities provide the program with yet another boost as they continue to set the tone for what it means to be "innovative" in a world of collegiate athletics that grows increasingly more competitive each day.

Long before NIL transformed recruiting, Oregon built its reputation by investing in facilities that mirrored the professional level. The Hatfield-Dowlin Complex helped set the standard across college football, and the Ducks are continuing to raise the bar with the construction of a new multi-million-dollar indoor practice facility.

Jul 3, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; A general overall aerial view of Autzen Stadium at the University of Oregon. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"When that's all done, it's going to completely change the program from a standpoint of I think it'll be one of one. I don't think anybody in the nation will have anything quite compares to what we'll have there, and that certainly helps in recruiting. That certainly helps in development, and that's the goal with that entire facility is to make the best options possible for our players," said Lanning Monday.

Preparing for College Football's Next Evolution

The latest major change comes in the form of the NCAA's new five-for-five eligibility model.

The rule replaces the traditional redshirt system by allowing athletes five seasons of competition over a five-year eligibility clock. While the change simplifies eligibility rules, it also creates new challenges for coaching staffs trying to balance veteran experience with the continued recruitment of elite high school talent.

"I think we've always had the conversation: if you're good enough, you're old enough for us," Lanning said previously at Big Ten Media Days. "And if guys are playing above-the-line football, we want to find roles for them on our team. And as you play in those roles, your role grows if you perform."

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon has consistently trusted young players to contribute early while continuing to retain veteran leadership throughout the roster. As programs across the country adjust to five years of competition and a 105-man roster cap, roster management requires coaches to evaluate players years into the future rather than simply preparing for the next season.

Another change could already be on the horizon.

The proposed Protect College Sports Act would establish national standards for NIL, transfer rules and revenue sharing, as well as create additional federal oversight across Division I athletics. Although the legislation has not yet been passed into law, it represents yet another example of how quickly the sport continues to evolve.

The rules may continue to change, but Oregon has built its program around the idea that adaptation is a competitive advantage.

If Lanning's message at Media Day made anything clear, it's that he isn't interested in slowing the sport's evolution. He simply wants Oregon to keep adapting faster than everyone else.

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