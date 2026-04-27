Dan Lanning Delivers Frank Evaluation of Oregon's Roster After Spring Game

The Oregon Ducks have officially concluded their spring camp with their annual spring gam between the Fighting Ducks and the Combat Ducks. Following the conclusion of the game, there were many questions needing to be answered, as this would be the final time in the spring camp that reporters and media would have the chance to do so.

The head man in charge, coach Dan Lanning, was the main one to speak at the post-spring-game press conference, and he spoke about the growth of the team during the spring, as well as what he believes grew the most over the camp.

Dan Lanning on Oregon's Spring Camp

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Well, I think the intelligence of this group is really high. In the acumen and ability to execute offense and defensive plays is really up there. So they know and understand what we're trying to do. We've got a lot of stuff packaged well that these guys can operate really well," Lanning said.

Lanning would add more to his statement and continue on about what is next for his program as they continue to inch closer to their first college football game of the 2026 season.

"So, l'd say that part's ahead. We become a much more connected team this spring that's got to continue as we go through the remainder of this offseason. We got to get stronger. We got to continue to become the physical team that we've been here in the past, so there's a lot of areas still for growth, but I think we're a really smart team right now and understand what we want to accomplish," Lanning said.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now that the spring is over, it is safe to say that the Ducks were able to capitalize on many of their practices and scrimmages, along with the conclusion of the spring with their spring game. There were great things to say about the Ducks and their program following the conclusion, but now it is time to focus on the future.

Next up for the team is the summer period, which many could argue is the most important among all of the offseason camps. This is when many of the conditioning drills and the tough times take place ahead of a fall camp that prepares players for games and moments within the games. This is when the game planning plays a major factor for the teams, but the summer is when players will get bigger, faster, and stronger.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This will be a great time for players on the Oregon roster to push for a starting spot or even push for more playing time. The Ducks have a good chance of doing well in the upcoming season thanks to the new additions and the returning players.

This season seems to be "do or die," as many would argue that this is Lanning and his staff's best chance of winning the national championship, the first in program history.

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