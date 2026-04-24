How to Watch the Oregon Ducks Spring Game

The Oregon Ducks are fresh off one of their best seasons in program history, reaching the College Football Playoff semifinals. Fans can get their first glimpse at the new-look Ducks’ roster at their annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 25, at Autzen Stadium.

Unlike an increasing number of programs in college football, Oregon coach Dan Lanning chooses to host a spring game to bring together the surrounding community for an exciting day of football.

How to watch Oregon Ducks spring game

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The spring game will kickoff at 1 p.m. PT with the gates open up at 11:30 a.m. PT. The Big Ten Network is broadcasting the game live, and admission is free.

One of the main reasons to watch the spring game is for fans to familiarize themselves with the new roster.

Even though the Ducks were able to retain some key starters from this past season, Oregon brought in a handful of impactful newcomers to the roster via their 2026 recruiting class and the transfer portal.

Offensive players to look out for

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oregon made a few additions on the offensive side of the ball that added depth at key positions.

One such player is redshirt freshman tight end Andrew Olesh. A Penn State transfer, Olesh was the No. 3 tight end in the 2025 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports’ rankings. After James Franklin was fired at Penn State, Olesh opted for a fresh start and landed with the Ducks to serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Jamari Johnson.

With Lanning electing to stay in-house for the vacant offensive coordinator position and promoting tight ends coach Drew Mehringer, it’s likely that the Ducks will continue to utilize multiple tight end sets.

Olesh will have an opportunity to showcase his talents for the first time in a Ducks uniform.

UAB transfer Iverson Hooks will be making his Oregon debut. The senior wide receiver was productive with the Blazers last season, bringing in 72 receptions for 927 yards and seven touchdowns.

Mehringer and the Ducks’ offensive staff will be hoping that Hooks brings that production to Eugene.

Defensive players to look out for

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ducks brought back almost all seven starters of their defensive front. There is going to be a lot of familiarity there, but the same can’t be said for the secondary.

After landing one of the biggest high-profile safety transfers last offseason in Dillon Thineman, Lanning and the Ducks did it again this offseason by landing Minnesota transfer Koi Perich.

The No. 1 safety and No. 12 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports’ rankings, Perich comes to Oregon with big expectations similar to Thieneman a season ago. During his two seasons in Minnesota, Perich racked up 128 tackles and six interceptions.

Lanning has shown that he is more than willing to let a freshman play valuable snaps like he did with cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. last year. This season, safety Jett Washington could be the next true freshman to make a difference in Oregon’s secondary.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.