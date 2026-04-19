Oregon Linebacker Devon Jackson Gives His Unfiltered Take on This Season's Stakes

The Oregon Ducks have a massive season ahead of them, as they are returning many of their stars, including one of their best linebackers.

That linebacker is Devon Jackson, who is entering his senior season that looks to be his final season. After Saturday's scrimmage, Jackson revealed his mentality for the season, believing he has to turn up the heat. Here is what he had to say.

Devon Jackson Gets Real Ahead of Final Season

Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson, left, inside linebacker Devon Jackson and linebackers coach Brian Michalowski walk out of the stadium ahead of the Oregon Ducks team photo ahead of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If I don't make it happen this year, then I’ll just be a regular guy. And I feel like I'm too talented to be that. I feel I still got a lot of football left in my life to just, like, let it go in a year," Jackson said.

This is very similar to a statement that was made by Oregon receiver Evan Stewart just days ago when he stated that this season was "do or die."

“It’s do or die for me, I mean, I had a year to sit, of course I see all the out noise, but I never let it factor. I’m doing everything in my power to make sure that I can be the best football player that I can be for the Oregon Ducks and for myself, just because I feel like I really owe it to myself to really prove that I can do what I do,” Stewart said.

Not every college player is fortunate enough to make it to the NFL, but the majority of college players have a dream of doing so. Jackson is talented enough to make it to the NFL, but he is grounded enough to know that the work is far from over, and there is more to accomplish, because more than likely, if there wasn't, he would have been off to the NFL already.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) runs against Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) in the second quarter in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jackson had a solid 2025 season, as he finished with a total of 41 tackles on the season, along with 16 of those tackles being solo tackles. He is one of the more gifted players when it comes to swatting the passes that comes his way, along with covering his zone when needed, but he didn't do as much of that as he did in his earlier college career.

Jackson is looking to play his way up NFL Draft boards with a big season as one of the Ducks' leaders on defense. When he is at his best, he is one of the more dominating linebackers in the country, as he can get into a rhythm quick and can be the general of the field on the defensive side. If he can do that at a much better rate, he will be one of the Ducks' biggest risers this season, and will be one that many fear moving forward.

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) tackle Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Zane Flores (6) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In conclusion, Jackson is in need of a huge season to reach his own expectations, as he is set for a massive 2026 season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.