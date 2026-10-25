Dan Lanning’s Drew Mehringer Firing Leaves Oregon With Big Questions

After scoring 10 points in the loss to Illinois, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has made a change at offensive coordinator. Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer has been relieved of his duties in Eugene, and the Ducks released an official statement on Sunday morning confirming the news.

Firing Mehringer gives Oregon a new direction, but it leaves Lanning and the program with many questions that impact the current team and future in Eugene.

How will his team respond? The Ducks have averaged 20 points per game in Big Ten play while dealing with injuries at quarterback and receiver. The next offensive coordinator/play caller will inherit those challenges.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks out to the field after taking a time out late in the second half in a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ducks starting quarterback Dante Moore has been sidelined for three games with a concussion, and Lanning has not placed any timeline on the star quarterback's return. How will Moore's future at Oregon be impacted by the change at offensive coordinator?

Other personnel questions also remain with key offensive players like star receivers Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, and Jalen Lott retaining eligibility after the current season.

The recruiting impact also remains to be seen for Oregon with the class of 2027 highlighted by five-star receiver Dakota Guerrant and four-star quarterback prospect Will Mencl.

Dan Lanning on Drew Mehringer

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, right, and Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer talk before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the news, Lanning also released a statement on the decision to part ways with Mehringer:

"Drew has been a valued member of this staff since 2022, and I am appreciative of everything he's done for Oregon," said Lanning. "He played a tremendous role in what this program has accomplished over the last several seasons. This was a decision I felt was in the best interest of our football program, as I believe a new direction is necessary to move our offense forward. I thank Drew for his efforts and wish him all the best."

Mehringer was promoted following the 2025 season that saw former Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi leave for head coaching jobs in other conferences (Stein to Kentucky, Lupoi to Cal). Their hirings both took place during Oregon's College Football Playoff run a season ago, that fell short to the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers, although both coordinators stayed with the program during the CFP.

Following Oregon's elimination, Lanning used in-house promotions to replace both Stein and Lupoi.

Oct 24, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein walks off the field after the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mehringer previously served as Oregon's tight ends coach, and Lanning also promoted former safeties coach Chris Hampton to the defensive coordinator role. While both options were relatively unproven, Hampton previously had success in the same position at Tulane.

Meanwhile, in Mehringer's only previous experience as an offensive coordinator, his passing offense at Rutgers ranked No. 122 out of 128 teams in 2016.

After Oregon's loss to Illinois, Lanning was open about potential changes coming to the offensive side of the ball:

“I think all things are on the table for us to make sure that we're the best version of ourselves, and we're currently not that,” Lanning said. “That's very clear.”

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