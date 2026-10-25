Dan Lanning’s Drew Mehringer Firing Leaves Oregon With Big Questions
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After scoring 10 points in the loss to Illinois, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has made a change at offensive coordinator. Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer has been relieved of his duties in Eugene, and the Ducks released an official statement on Sunday morning confirming the news.
Firing Mehringer gives Oregon a new direction, but it leaves Lanning and the program with many questions that impact the current team and future in Eugene.
How will his team respond? The Ducks have averaged 20 points per game in Big Ten play while dealing with injuries at quarterback and receiver. The next offensive coordinator/play caller will inherit those challenges.
Ducks starting quarterback Dante Moore has been sidelined for three games with a concussion, and Lanning has not placed any timeline on the star quarterback's return. How will Moore's future at Oregon be impacted by the change at offensive coordinator?
Other personnel questions also remain with key offensive players like star receivers Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, and Jalen Lott retaining eligibility after the current season.
The recruiting impact also remains to be seen for Oregon with the class of 2027 highlighted by five-star receiver Dakota Guerrant and four-star quarterback prospect Will Mencl.
Dan Lanning on Drew Mehringer
With the news, Lanning also released a statement on the decision to part ways with Mehringer:
"Drew has been a valued member of this staff since 2022, and I am appreciative of everything he's done for Oregon," said Lanning. "He played a tremendous role in what this program has accomplished over the last several seasons. This was a decision I felt was in the best interest of our football program, as I believe a new direction is necessary to move our offense forward. I thank Drew for his efforts and wish him all the best."
Mehringer was promoted following the 2025 season that saw former Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi leave for head coaching jobs in other conferences (Stein to Kentucky, Lupoi to Cal). Their hirings both took place during Oregon's College Football Playoff run a season ago, that fell short to the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers, although both coordinators stayed with the program during the CFP.
Following Oregon's elimination, Lanning used in-house promotions to replace both Stein and Lupoi.
Mehringer previously served as Oregon's tight ends coach, and Lanning also promoted former safeties coach Chris Hampton to the defensive coordinator role. While both options were relatively unproven, Hampton previously had success in the same position at Tulane.
Meanwhile, in Mehringer's only previous experience as an offensive coordinator, his passing offense at Rutgers ranked No. 122 out of 128 teams in 2016.
After Oregon's loss to Illinois, Lanning was open about potential changes coming to the offensive side of the ball:
“I think all things are on the table for us to make sure that we're the best version of ourselves, and we're currently not that,” Lanning said. “That's very clear.”
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.