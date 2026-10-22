Dan Lanning Gets Candid About 24-Team College Football Playoff Expansion

The recent announcement that the College Football Playoff is nearing a deal to expand to 24 teams has caused mixed reactions among hardcore fans. Some feel the new format rewards failure and takes away the importance of the regular season.

Some coaches, however, have a different view and support expanding the CFP field. For the first time, Oregon coach Dan Lanning shared his thoughts on the 24-team CFP format. Here’s what he said on Wednesday.

What Dan Lanning Said About 24-Team College Football Playoff Format

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to his team as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I really haven’t read much into it because I know it doesn’t affect us right now. But ultimately, I think I’ve been an advocate for it for multiple reasons. I think there’s a revenue gap that has replaced if championship games end up looking a little bit different,” Lanning said.

“I think there’s still a lot of things that can be changed, too. I’m not a big proponent of bowl games. I think teams with an advantage or high rankings should have home games, but ultimately, I think it’s a good thing. It’s going to allow a little less chaos at the end.”

“There’ll still be chaos, but a little less chaos at the end of the season. I think we’ve recognized that there’s teams that are right on the cusp or right on the bubble that probably deserve the opportunity to play because they’re that caliber of team. And it’s changed over time, so ready to adapt with change,” Lanning continued.

Where Oregon Ducks Would Fall in 24-Team College Football Playoff

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning runs off at halftime as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the 24-team CFP began this season, the Ducks would currently be out of the bracket, as they’re unranked ahead of their road matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday. The Ducks (4-2 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) have fallen short of expectations this season, going from ranked No. 2 in the preseason to unranked.

While the concussion to starting quarterback Dante Moore has played a major role in the Ducks falling short of expectations so far this season, it’s definitely not what fans envisioned entering the year.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, left, greets Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The two losses the Ducks have this season came to the No. 9 UCLA Bruins and the Oklahoma State Cowboys, coming by a combined 10 points. If the Ducks win out, they would have a strong case to be one of the two-loss teams to make the CFP, as they currently have two top-25 wins on the schedule against the No. 16 USC Trojans and the No. 21 Boise State Broncos.

The Ducks also have opportunities to add to that list with wins over the No. 24 Northwestern Wildcats (Oct. 31) and No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (Nov. 7).

Oregon Ducks Road Matchup vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Oct 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First, the Ducks will focus on their road matchup on Saturday against coach Bret Bielema and the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. The Fighting Illini (3-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) are an opponent Lanning and the Ducks aren’t taking for granted.

“Coach Bielema always does a phenomenal job. They’ve obviously had this previous week to really prepare for us and get healthy. So, I know they’ve been looking at us for a little bit, and you feel like you’re behind a little bit when you start looking at a team like Illinois and the skill set they have,” Lanning said.

“They’ve dealt with a lot of injuries this season, but they’ve done a good job of taking advantage of the personnel they do have and creating explosive plays. You immediately recognize what they’re able to do on offense.”

“They have some playmakers and some weapons, and they do as good a job as anybody in football as far as getting their guys the ball and taking advantage of those weapons. What they do on offense is extremely unique,” Lanning continued.

The Ducks and Fighting Illini kick off at Gies Memorial Stadium at 12:00 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Ducks as 8.5-point favorites over the Fighting Illini, with the line continuing to move down.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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