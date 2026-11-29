In their last game of the 2026 regular season, the No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) face their Big Ten rival the No. 24 Washington Huskies (7-4 overall, 4-4 Big Ten) at Autzen Stadium with College Football Playoff hopes hinging on this final performance.

The Ducks enter this game off a commanding 45-7 Friday night road victory against the Michigan State Spartans, in which the loss of sophomore starting running back Dierre Hill Jr. in the second offensive drive of the game was covered by true freshman running back Brandon Smith, senior Simeon Price, and junior Da'Jaun Riggs.

Oregon running back Brandon Smith carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the other side of the Autzen Stadium sidelines, the Huskies enter this game off a 27-24 overtime victory against the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers, a win that helps boost their bitter rival's chances at a postseason bid. The Huskies defense held the Hoosiers to making only two of their 15 third down conversion attempts.

Junior starting quarterback Demond Williams Jr. took matters into his own hands, punching in 24 for 41 completed passing attempts for 227 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while also leading the team in rushing yards with 88 yards and one touchdown off 11 touches.

Below is a live update breakdown of the game. The latest updates are at the top.

SECOND QUARTER: OREGON 3 - WASHINGTON 3

Q2 14:34: Official timeout.

Q2 14:48: Demond Williams Jr. passes deep up the middle to the endzone to Chris Lawson. Jett Washington is called for pass interference, giving the Huskies 15 yards and a first down to the Ducks' 34 yard line.

Q2 14:56: After an onside kick from Oregon, Washington recovers the ball on the Oregon 49 yard line. A trick play that didn't work out for coach Lanning and crew.

OREGON 3 - WASHINGTON 3

Q2 15:00 OREGON SCORES: The Ducks even the score with a Gag Hurych 26-yard field goal. The drive for Oregon punched in 11 plays, 41 yards, 4:53.

FIRST QUARTER: OREGON 0 - WASHINGTON 3

Q1 00:00: Jordon Davison rushes for a loss of one yard. Fourth down and 2 yards to go. End of the first quarter.

Q 02:03: Jordon Davison, who's been out with an undisclosed injury, just punched in a two-yard first down to the UW 28 yard line.

Q1 03:41: Brandon Smith picks up 9 yards and a first down off a Raiola pass.

Q1 04:44: After a Dakorien Moore 8-yard catch from Raiola that advanced to the UW 41 yard line, Jeremiah McClellan is called for holding which puts the ball back on the UO 46 yard line for a second down!

Q1 04:50: On the punt return, Dakorien Moore takes the ball from Oregon's 15 yard line to the 49 yard line.

Q1 05:29: Devon Jackson gets his seventh tackle of the game against Demond Williams Jr. to bring up a fourth down and three yards to go.

Q1 06:51: Three and out for the Ducks' first offensive drive. Washington will pick back up on their own 24-yard line after the kick from Bailey Ettridge.

Q1 08:05: Ducks start at their 25 yard line after a touchback.

OREGON 0 - WASHINGTON 3

Q1 08:05 WASHINGTON SCORES: The Huskies get the first swipe of the game with a 37-yard field goal from Tyler Robles. That drive took 12 plays, 70 yards, 6:52 for UW.

Q1 08:09: After finding their way into Oregon territory, Na'eem Offord gets a major pass breakup in the right side of the endzone to bring up a fourth down and 11 for the Huskies. They will settle for a field goal.

Q1 13:25: Ify Obidegwu is called for a pass interference putting the Huskies on their own 30 yard line with a first down.

Q1 14:01: Devon Jackson brings up a third down and three off a tackle of Jayden Limar for a loss of four yards.

Q1 15:00: A Cole Thomas hard tackle of Elijah Durr on the UW 11 yard line starts off the game after a 65-yard kick return. DB Braxton Singleton walks off field after the play with Oregon staff after being hunched over.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Coin Toss: Oregon wins the toss and differs to Washington.

PREGAME

Oregon Ducks Injury Report

Out

Dante Moore, quarterback

Dierre Hill Jr., running back

Aaron Flowers, defensive back

Brayden Platt, inside linebacker

Teitum Tuioti, outside linebacker

Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman

Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman

Dave Iuli, offensive lineman

Game Time Decision

Jordon Davison, running back

Oregon running back Jordon Davison walks the sidelines with crutches as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Washington Huskies Injury Report

Out

Jordan Washington, running back

Christian Moss, wide receiver

Quaid Carr, running back

Trey Cooley, running back

Hunter McKee, kicker

Devin Hyde, offensive guard

Landen Hatchett, offensive lineman

CJ Christian, safety

Nov 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Hoosiersat Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game 12 Oregon Ducks Captains

Managing Emotions During A Bitter Rivalry

With coach Dan Lanning calling for Ducks fans to get "annoying" in Autzen Stadium during this rivalry game just day before the matchup, and the long-standing history of the Ducks' and Huskies' mutual distaste of each other, fans making the pilgrimage to Autzen can expect a rowdy atmosphere. However, Lanning emphasized during the pregame speech keeping his players' emotions in check and focused on business.

“I think you recognize it. Football is an emotional game, but the emotion is not what’s going to win the game. It’s the execution. So similar to what I’ve always said. Play the game, not the occasion. You get to celebrate those moments after the game if you take care of business,” Lanning said.

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore picks up a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Weather Report

Speaking of getting to Autzen Stadium, AccuWeather reports that the weather in Eugene, Oregon, will have some early morning showers, with sun peaking through the clouds heading into the afternoon.

With a 4:30 p.m. PT kickoff time, the sun may see a the brief start of the game before setting at 4:37 p.m. PT. With a 43 degree expected temperature, the chances of rain sit at a 25 percent and a 99 percent chance of cloud cover. There's expected wind with 5 miles per hour predicted from the Northwest and 7 miles per hour gusts.

Oregon's Uniforms

The Ducks' uniforms for this game debuts green jerseys against the Huskies for the first time since 2014. Donning classic colors, the Ducks are sticking with the main color of green for this final regular season home game.

Controversy is a foot with this uniform, as the helmet design is the same as the 2025 Rose Bowl, in which Oregon faced a crushing 41-21 defeat against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch, left, congratulates Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on his win after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Matchup History

This regional rivalry is a long one, starting all the way back in December of 1900 in which the Ducks won at home 43-0. Since then, the Ducks and Huskies have dueled 118 times, with Washington holding the all-time record at 63-50-5.

In the Lanning era at Oregon, the coach started 0-3 against Washington in his first two seasons as coach, including a Pac-12 Championship loss to the rival. However, the Ducks are on a two-game win streak against the Huskies with the chance for Washington to play spoiler once more for the Ducks' playoff hopes.

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