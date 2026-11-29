Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies Live Score Updates
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In their last game of the 2026 regular season, the No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) face their Big Ten rival the No. 24 Washington Huskies (7-4 overall, 4-4 Big Ten) at Autzen Stadium with College Football Playoff hopes hinging on this final performance.
The Ducks enter this game off a commanding 45-7 Friday night road victory against the Michigan State Spartans, in which the loss of sophomore starting running back Dierre Hill Jr. in the second offensive drive of the game was covered by true freshman running back Brandon Smith, senior Simeon Price, and junior Da'Jaun Riggs.
On the other side of the Autzen Stadium sidelines, the Huskies enter this game off a 27-24 overtime victory against the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers, a win that helps boost their bitter rival's chances at a postseason bid. The Huskies defense held the Hoosiers to making only two of their 15 third down conversion attempts.
Junior starting quarterback Demond Williams Jr. took matters into his own hands, punching in 24 for 41 completed passing attempts for 227 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while also leading the team in rushing yards with 88 yards and one touchdown off 11 touches.
Below is a live update breakdown of the game. The latest updates are at the top.
SECOND QUARTER: OREGON 3 - WASHINGTON 3
Q2 14:34: Official timeout.
Q2 14:48: Demond Williams Jr. passes deep up the middle to the endzone to Chris Lawson. Jett Washington is called for pass interference, giving the Huskies 15 yards and a first down to the Ducks' 34 yard line.
Q2 14:56: After an onside kick from Oregon, Washington recovers the ball on the Oregon 49 yard line. A trick play that didn't work out for coach Lanning and crew.
OREGON 3 - WASHINGTON 3
Q2 15:00 OREGON SCORES: The Ducks even the score with a Gag Hurych 26-yard field goal. The drive for Oregon punched in 11 plays, 41 yards, 4:53.
FIRST QUARTER: OREGON 0 - WASHINGTON 3
Q1 00:00: Jordon Davison rushes for a loss of one yard. Fourth down and 2 yards to go. End of the first quarter.
Q 02:03: Jordon Davison, who's been out with an undisclosed injury, just punched in a two-yard first down to the UW 28 yard line.
Q1 03:41: Brandon Smith picks up 9 yards and a first down off a Raiola pass.
Q1 04:44: After a Dakorien Moore 8-yard catch from Raiola that advanced to the UW 41 yard line, Jeremiah McClellan is called for holding which puts the ball back on the UO 46 yard line for a second down!
Q1 04:50: On the punt return, Dakorien Moore takes the ball from Oregon's 15 yard line to the 49 yard line.
Q1 05:29: Devon Jackson gets his seventh tackle of the game against Demond Williams Jr. to bring up a fourth down and three yards to go.
Q1 06:51: Three and out for the Ducks' first offensive drive. Washington will pick back up on their own 24-yard line after the kick from Bailey Ettridge.
Q1 08:05: Ducks start at their 25 yard line after a touchback.
OREGON 0 - WASHINGTON 3
Q1 08:05 WASHINGTON SCORES: The Huskies get the first swipe of the game with a 37-yard field goal from Tyler Robles. That drive took 12 plays, 70 yards, 6:52 for UW.
Q1 08:09: After finding their way into Oregon territory, Na'eem Offord gets a major pass breakup in the right side of the endzone to bring up a fourth down and 11 for the Huskies. They will settle for a field goal.
Q1 13:25: Ify Obidegwu is called for a pass interference putting the Huskies on their own 30 yard line with a first down.
Q1 14:01: Devon Jackson brings up a third down and three off a tackle of Jayden Limar for a loss of four yards.
Q1 15:00: A Cole Thomas hard tackle of Elijah Durr on the UW 11 yard line starts off the game after a 65-yard kick return. DB Braxton Singleton walks off field after the play with Oregon staff after being hunched over.
Coin Toss: Oregon wins the toss and differs to Washington.
PREGAME
Oregon Ducks Injury Report
Out
Dante Moore, quarterback
Dierre Hill Jr., running back
Aaron Flowers, defensive back
Brayden Platt, inside linebacker
Teitum Tuioti, outside linebacker
Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman
Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman
Dave Iuli, offensive lineman
Game Time Decision
Jordon Davison, running back
Washington Huskies Injury Report
Out
Jordan Washington, running back
Christian Moss, wide receiver
Quaid Carr, running back
Trey Cooley, running back
Hunter McKee, kicker
Devin Hyde, offensive guard
Landen Hatchett, offensive lineman
CJ Christian, safety
Game 12 Oregon Ducks Captains
Managing Emotions During A Bitter Rivalry
With coach Dan Lanning calling for Ducks fans to get "annoying" in Autzen Stadium during this rivalry game just day before the matchup, and the long-standing history of the Ducks' and Huskies' mutual distaste of each other, fans making the pilgrimage to Autzen can expect a rowdy atmosphere. However, Lanning emphasized during the pregame speech keeping his players' emotions in check and focused on business.
“I think you recognize it. Football is an emotional game, but the emotion is not what’s going to win the game. It’s the execution. So similar to what I’ve always said. Play the game, not the occasion. You get to celebrate those moments after the game if you take care of business,” Lanning said.
Weather Report
Speaking of getting to Autzen Stadium, AccuWeather reports that the weather in Eugene, Oregon, will have some early morning showers, with sun peaking through the clouds heading into the afternoon.
With a 4:30 p.m. PT kickoff time, the sun may see a the brief start of the game before setting at 4:37 p.m. PT. With a 43 degree expected temperature, the chances of rain sit at a 25 percent and a 99 percent chance of cloud cover. There's expected wind with 5 miles per hour predicted from the Northwest and 7 miles per hour gusts.
Oregon's Uniforms
The Ducks' uniforms for this game debuts green jerseys against the Huskies for the first time since 2014. Donning classic colors, the Ducks are sticking with the main color of green for this final regular season home game.
Controversy is a foot with this uniform, as the helmet design is the same as the 2025 Rose Bowl, in which Oregon faced a crushing 41-21 defeat against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Matchup History
This regional rivalry is a long one, starting all the way back in December of 1900 in which the Ducks won at home 43-0. Since then, the Ducks and Huskies have dueled 118 times, with Washington holding the all-time record at 63-50-5.
In the Lanning era at Oregon, the coach started 0-3 against Washington in his first two seasons as coach, including a Pac-12 Championship loss to the rival. However, the Ducks are on a two-game win streak against the Huskies with the chance for Washington to play spoiler once more for the Ducks' playoff hopes.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.