Dan Lanning Gets Real About Dylan Raiola's Backup Quarterback Role

Before leading the Oregon Ducks to the College Football Playoff last season, quarterbabck Dante Moore developed under Dillon Gabriel as a backup. The year he spent and what he learned from Gabriel helped Moore to become the talented quarterback that is entering the 2026 season with the potential to become a Heisman Trophy contender and lead Oregon to its first national championship in program history.

Now with the arrival of Nebraska transfer quarterback Dyaln Raiola, the former Cornhuskers star enters the backup role for the Ducks. After two seasons with Nebraska, in which he threw for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions, Raiola has the opportunity to see his talent grow under Moore’s mentorship.

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Following Oregon’s spring practice on Tuesday, Ducks coach Dan Lanning spoke about Raiola and his potential with the Ducks, while playing backup under Moore. Here’s what Lanning had to say about Raiola.

What Dan Lanning Said:

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

About Dylan Raiola's Role Under Dante Moore At Quarterback:

“There’s a formula, and we’ve had a lot of guys come here and be able to execute that formula. I think this is a great learning experience for both those guys, and in our league, you never know when you need another quarterback; you always have to have somebody up and ready, and there’s been a lot of guys in that room that are performing really well, but it’s been good growth for Dylan. We’re asking him to do things that he’s never been asked to do. He has the talent to do it all. He’s a very intelligent player,” Lanning said

Oregon's Quarterback Room:

“You've got other guys in that room that are operating at a really high level as well, with Brock and Mark and some guys coming along. KJ’s (Akili Smith Jr.) really stepped it up. I think it’s a really good room, and excited about the growth opportunities there,” Lanning said.

How Raiola Can Improve Under Moore's Mentorship

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) greets the team as the walk into the stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Last season for the Cornhuskers, Raiola appeared in nine games before suffering a season-ending broken fibula in Nebraska’s 21-17 home loss to the USC Trojans on Nov. 1, 2025, at Memorial Stadium. Before seeing his Cornhuskers career come to a close, Raiola threw for 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions last season for Nebraska.

While recovering from his broken fibula injury, Raiola has participated in Oregon’s practices, which is an encouraging sign for Ducks fans ahead of their annual spring game, which is set to take place on April 25 at Autzen Stadium.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While playing backup under Moore, the one struggle that Raiola can improve on is the number of interceptions he’s thrown. In addition to his 17 interceptions that he threw in his two seasons with the Cornhuskers, six of them came last year, and they all came against Big Ten opponents.

Learning under Moore, who in the past has struggled with throwing interceptions, will be beneficial not only for Moore’s leadership as a quarterback but also for Raiola’s improvement.