Nebraska Transfer Dylan Raiola Faces Different Test At Oregon

The Oregon Ducks quarterback room is unique in multiple ways. In one sense, starting quarterback Dante Moore's immense success after a redshirt season behind former Ducks star quarterback Dillon Gabriel has become a great blueprint for Oregon's recruiting pitch... including with transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola.

However, a deeper look into Oregon coach Dan Lanning's comments on Raiola show that there is more to the story.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Lanning On Dylan Raiola's Transfer

Raiola made the decision to transfer to the Ducks before quarterback Dante Moore made his decision on if he'd return to Eugene or enter the 2026 NFL Draft. Ultimately, Moore elected to return for another season with Oregon football, changing the Ducks depth chart.

After starting two seasons with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Raiola's transfer was not simply about following in Moore's footsteps or waiting for his own opportunity.

Lanning made it clear that the Ducks are asking Raiola to grow in new ways. That is the crux: Raiola getting challenged at Oregon in a way that can prepare him for a bigger role later.

dylan raiola oregon ducks football evan stewart nebraska cornhuskers dan lanning autzen stadium dante moore transfer portal | oregon ducks on si Will Seibert

“You always have to have somebody up and ready. And there's been a lot of guys in that room that are performing really well, but it's been good growth for Dylan, we're asking to do things he's never been asked to do. He has the talent to do it all. He's a very intelligent player," Lanning said.

Raiola is competing in a deep quarterbacks room that contains junior Brock Thomas, who won the backup job last season, redshirt freshman Akili Smith Jr., sophomore Ryder Hayes and redshirt freshman Mark Wiepert.

The reality is that Oregon's depth could be a majoy key in competing in a loaded Big Ten Conference in 2026.

“There's a formula. And we've had a lot of guys come here and be able to execute that formula. I think it's a great learning experience for both those guys and in our league, you never know when you need another quarterback," Lanning said.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore's Redshirt Season Impact on Dylan Raiola

Just how much did Moore's redshirt season factor into Raiola's decision to come to Oregon? It's notable that the Ducks were able to point Moore, Gabriel and the recent quarterback development as proof that their plan works.

Moore spent a season behind Gabriel, learning the offense, adjusting to the expectations in Eugene and preparing for his opportunity.

“I think he was really aware of it. I say this a lot in recruiting, but the best indicator of the future is the past, and what we've been able to do with our guys, the process that they've had. I think that was something that was really appealing to Dylan," Lanning said.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

“And obviously, he wanted to be here before he knew if Dante was gonna be back or not, just knowing that if that was an option, that was gonna be an opportunity for him to be able to grow and accelerate. It's more about where he was going. Now, ‘Hey, am I gonna be the guy that's up there first guy going, or am I gonna be a guy that's gonna have an opportunity to develop and learn?’ I think all those things were really appealing to him and his family," Lanning continued.

Lanning's answer shows the maturity that exists within Raiola and that Oregon did not sell him on immediate playing time. The value exists in the opportunity for Raiola to further his development and be challenged by a room that could accelerate his growth.

For a former 5-star recruit and Power Four starter to humble himself and willingly step into an uncomfortable position is unique. Raiola chose to learn behind another talented quarterback in Moore (who could be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft) instead of a clear path to immediate playing time.

In many ways, it is the same developmental path and humble attitude that Moore took before becoming the Ducks’ starter. Now Raiola is entering a similar stage, with two years of eligibility remaining.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lanning's comments are apart of a bigger story: The Ducks aren't pitching immediate playing time to quarterbacks. Oregon is pitching development, competition and the belief that patience can still pay off in the transfer portal era. The Ducks have concrete evidence in Moore, that it does.

For Raiola, that just might unlock the next level of his football career.

Oregon’s first game on the 2026 football schedule is Sept. 5 against Boise State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

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