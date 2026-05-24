Oregon's Dylan Raiola Back in Lincoln Supporting Nebraska Cornhuskers
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Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola was supporting his old school, the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the NCAA Softball Super Regionals.
Dylan Raiola Back in Lincoln, Nebraska
Dylan Raiola was in Lincoln to watch the Nebraska softball team take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Game 1 of their Super Regional. Raiola’s girlfriend is Nebraska freshman utility player, Skarlett Jones.
Raiola began his college football career at Nebraska. He was a five-star recruit in the 2024 high school recruiting class when he signed with Nebraska. In his two seasons there, Raiola threw for 4,819 yards with 31 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions. Late in the 2025 season, Raiola suffered a broken fibula which ended his season.
Once the offseason came around, Raiola entered the portal and transferred to the Oregon Ducks.
Dylan Raiola Transfers to Oregon Ducks
Oregon's quarterback room for the 2026 season got deeper with the addition of Raiola. Raiola has two years of experience as a starting quarterback in the Big Ten already and now will be a backup for Oregon starter Dante Moore.
When Raiola transferred to Oregon, it was still unclear if Moore was going to be on the team again in 2026. As a redshirt sophomore for the Ducks in 2025, Moore started all 15 games. He threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns. He was projected to be an early first round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft if he were to declare. In the end, Moore believed he had unfinished business in Eugene and opted to play another season for the Ducks.
If Moore plays like he did last season, he'll very likely end up being a top 1-2 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. That would open the door for Raiola to start in 2027.
Another quarterback on the Ducks roster that could have something to say about this is redshirt freshman Akili Smith Jr. Smith signed with Oregon as a member of their 2025 high school recruiting class as a four-star recruit. He was one of the quarterbacks sitting behind Moore this season. With Moore back in 2026, Smith again will have to wait another year to get a starting nod.
Once 2027 rolls around and it could very well be a battle between Smith and Raiola for that starting spot.
Then there is also quarterback Brock Thomas. Thomas was the backup behind Moore in 2025, throwing for 130 yards and a touchdown. He enters 2026 as a redshirt junior, with the opportunity to return in 2026.
It surprised some when Thomas won the backup role in 2025 over the likes of former Oregon quarterback Austin Novosad. After the 2025 season with Oregon, Novosad entered the portal and transferred to the Bowling Green Falcons.
Oregon's 2026 season will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 5 against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks will have their sights set on making the College Football Playoff for a third consecutive season.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1