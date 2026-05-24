Oregon's Dylan Raiola Back in Lincoln Supporting Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola was supporting his old school, the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the NCAA Softball Super Regionals.

Dylan Raiola Back in Lincoln, Nebraska

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) greets quarterback TJ Lateef (14) as he walks into the stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Dylan Raiola was in Lincoln to watch the Nebraska softball team take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Game 1 of their Super Regional. Raiola’s girlfriend is Nebraska freshman utility player, Skarlett Jones.

Dylan Raiola is back in Lincoln this weekend supporting Nebraska Softball in their Super Regional versus Oklahoma State.⬇️



Raiola's girlfriend is #Huskers Softball Freshman Skarlett Jones.🥎



(@1011_News) pic.twitter.com/W5o07QMOJM — Chase Matteson (@ChaseMatteson) May 22, 2026

Raiola began his college football career at Nebraska. He was a five-star recruit in the 2024 high school recruiting class when he signed with Nebraska. In his two seasons there, Raiola threw for 4,819 yards with 31 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions. Late in the 2025 season, Raiola suffered a broken fibula which ended his season.

Once the offseason came around, Raiola entered the portal and transferred to the Oregon Ducks.

Dylan Raiola Transfers to Oregon Ducks

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Oregon's quarterback room for the 2026 season got deeper with the addition of Raiola. Raiola has two years of experience as a starting quarterback in the Big Ten already and now will be a backup for Oregon starter Dante Moore.

When Raiola transferred to Oregon, it was still unclear if Moore was going to be on the team again in 2026. As a redshirt sophomore for the Ducks in 2025, Moore started all 15 games. He threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns. He was projected to be an early first round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft if he were to declare. In the end, Moore believed he had unfinished business in Eugene and opted to play another season for the Ducks.

If Moore plays like he did last season, he'll very likely end up being a top 1-2 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. That would open the door for Raiola to start in 2027.

Another quarterback on the Ducks roster that could have something to say about this is redshirt freshman Akili Smith Jr. Smith signed with Oregon as a member of their 2025 high school recruiting class as a four-star recruit. He was one of the quarterbacks sitting behind Moore this season. With Moore back in 2026, Smith again will have to wait another year to get a starting nod.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once 2027 rolls around and it could very well be a battle between Smith and Raiola for that starting spot.

Then there is also quarterback Brock Thomas. Thomas was the backup behind Moore in 2025, throwing for 130 yards and a touchdown. He enters 2026 as a redshirt junior, with the opportunity to return in 2026.

It surprised some when Thomas won the backup role in 2025 over the likes of former Oregon quarterback Austin Novosad. After the 2025 season with Oregon, Novosad entered the portal and transferred to the Bowling Green Falcons.

Oregon's 2026 season will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 5 against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks will have their sights set on making the College Football Playoff for a third consecutive season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.