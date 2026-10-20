What Dan Lanning Said About Oregon’s ‘Disappointing’ Incident

The Oregon Ducks have struggled to find consistency on offense, and key injuries have complicated the search for answers. Starting quarterback Dante Moore missed his second consecutive game with a concussion against Nebraska, while receivers Jeremiah McClellan and Evan Stewart were also sidelined with injuries.

Now, Oregon faces another uncertainty.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, on Highway 126 near Mohawk Boulevard, according to a Springfield Police Department media release. Police said Stewart was transported to Springfield Municipal Jail, where he was lodged.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches his final kickoff bounce down the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coach Dan Lanning was already supposed to meet with the media for his weekly press conference at 6:45 p.m. on Monday. He opened his press conference by saying that an incident unfolded that "didn't match" the standard and that matters would be handled internally. He did not mention Stewart by name.

"Obviously, there's an incident this weekend that didn't match our standard here in our program," Lanning said. "There will be appropriate action taken. We're still gathering some details on what that situation looks like, but that will be handled internally. I'm not going to respond to any other questions about that. We're going to handle that with our guys."

"There's an expectation of how you have to act and how you need to perform," Lanning said. "(It) kind of overshadows the success that we had on Saturday, which is disappointing. But that will be handled by us internally, and it's not something I'm going to speak on publicly."

Springfield Police said officers terminated a separate vehicle pursuit earlier Sunday morning, but the investigation into that incident was continuing. Police said Stewart had no suspected involvement in that incident.

When asked about a separate speeding incident, Lanning declined to elaborate.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks out to the field after taking a time out late in the second half in a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"No, I'm saying there's an incident that we're taking appropriate action on, and I'm not going to have any further comment on that," he said.

Stewart missed the 17-14 comeback win over the Cornhuskers with an undisclosed injury that listed him as questionable, then doubtful and finally as out on the injury report. He’s still Oregon’s leading receiver through five games with 352 yards and four touchdowns.

Earlier this year, Oregon assistant head coach and running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples was charged with DUII and reckless driving following an April incident in which he allegedly backed his truck into a parked car, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive. Lanning later acknowledged the seriousness of the situation during fall camp, noting that the team was handling it internally.

Asked about his message to the community following two reported DUII-related incidents involving members of the program since April, including Samples’ situation, Lanning reiterated that he would not discuss the matter further. He did not mention Stewart by name during the press conference.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks with Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, man, I'm not I'm not discussing that any further,” Lanning said. “Like I mentioned already, to think that there isn't things that happen in our program to prevent it would be wrong, right? There are, but that doesn't mean that bad things don't happen. But I'm not answering any questions into that.”

The Ducks are set to hit the road for the third time in 2026, as they prepare for a Big Ten matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Oregon may have responded to its defeat to the Bruins with a bounce-back win, but a victory at Illinois is still necessary to keep the Ducks in the playoff chase with already two defeats. The injury status of Dante Moore and some of Oregon’s top playmakers is still up in the air, with the first availability report scheduled to be public at 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday.

Lanning also spent his Monday press conference breaking down the upcoming game at Illinois and the current state of the quarterback battle.

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