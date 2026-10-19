Dan Lanning’s Dylan Raiola Comments Add Twist to Oregon Quarterback Competition

EUGENE - The whiplash at quarterback for the Oregon Ducks is real. Over the last three games, Oregon’s quarterbacks Dante Moore, Dylan Raiola and Brock Thomas have experienced extreme highs and lows. And the starting job is still undecided.

Even after Raiola rallied the Ducks past Nebraska with a fourth-quarter comeback, Oregon coach Dan Lanning is keeping the quarterback competition open as he evaluates who will start at Illinois on Saturday.

Dante Moore’s Injury Status Looms Over Oregon’s Quarterback Competition

“We’ll reassess and compete again this week to see where things stand moving forward,” Lanning said after the Ducks' 17-14 win over Nebraska at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola hugs Dante Moore | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Will Moore be cleared to return? Did Raiola show enough to start in Moore's place if not?

Moore suffered a concussion against USC on Sept. 26. While he has been practicing and participating in pregame warm ups for the past two weeks, there is not a timeline for Moore's return. Lanning has stressed the decision will be made with an abundance of caution.

For what it is worth, Moore was listed as "out" throughout the Nebraska week. The next chance for his injury designation to be upgraded will be on Wednesday, when the Ducks release a report at 5 p.m. PT.

If Moore cannot play, there are Raiola, Thomas and sophomore Akili Smith Jr. competing for the role. Lanning said the Ducks had a package ready for Smith Jr. but did not have the opportunity to utilize it vs. Nebraska.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Why Brock Thomas Earned the Start Over Dylan Raiola

Taking a look at what went into Lanning's decision to start Thomas vs. Nebraska could shed some light into what's to come.

Lanning established a clear priority coming out of Oregon’s seven-turnover performance in a loss to UCLA: protect the football.

“(Thomas) protected the ball better than Dylan in practice,” Lanning said. “I said at the beginning of the week that we were going to evaluate practice and determine who wasn’t putting the ball in jeopardy.”

Lanning said he met with Raiola Thursday to explain he was leaning towards starting Thomas.

“I explained why, and I told him he’s 21 years old and I’m asking him to have the experience and calluses of a 40-year-old,” Lanning said. “That’s really hard, but I promised that if he handled this the right way, it would be the best growth he’d ever experience.”

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, left, embraces Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola after the Ducks win as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Raiola stayed engaged and was ready for when his opportunity did come. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Eugene native Thomas was 9 of 20 for 54 yards with an interception, and Lanning made a quarterback change.

Dylan Raiola Strengthens His Case for Oregon’s Starting Job

As the late night crept towards Sunday morning, Raiola gave Oregon the spark it desperately needed against the team he once led in the Cornhuskers. The Ducks generated 151 yards in the fourth quarter, more than in the first three combined with Thomas. Raiola capped a 20-play, 82-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jamari Johnson with 28 seconds remaining.

“I felt like he moved in the pocket similarly to how he did in the USC game and didn’t put the ball in jeopardy, which gave us a great opportunity,” Lanning said of Raiola.

That is notable. Raiola gave Lanning another sample size that he can sustain drives while protecting the football, the very priority that helped Thomas earn the start.

Oregon led Nebraska for exactly 28 seconds but it was the only 28 seconds that mattered. Oregon is now 4-2, keeping their narrow College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Oregon’s Quarterbacks Stay United as Competition Continues

Depsite the competition at the position, Raiola, Moore and Thomas have all expressed and shown their support for one another.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

After the win, Raiola celebrated by embracing Moore on the field, who was in street clothes. Moore leaned in to share a few words in his ear before the two ran toward Oregon’s tunnel and the locker room together.

Raiola also made sure to oull back the curtain on the moment of unity when Lanning pulled Thomas.

"We're never wishing each other do bad," Raiola said. "That's one of my best friends. We truly love each other. And when I got my number called today, he just gave me a hug and said, you got it, bro. Let it rip... Brock's special. And I'm glad to call him a friend. I'm glad to call him a brother."

Next, Oregon has games against Illinois, Northwestern and Ohio State as the quarterback question looms large. The Nov. 7 road matchup against the Buckeyes falls exactly six weeks after Moore’s injury, though his participation remains uncertain... as does who will start for the Ducks on Saturday.

Raiola gave Oregon a winning answer against Nebraska. Whether he gets the starting nod on the road at Illinois remains undecided.

“You evaluate it again. College football is crazy, and winning is hard,” Lanning said.

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