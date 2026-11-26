Truth is, most people in the football world don't get a normal holiday season, and that includes Thanksgiving.

Family, food and football don't always apply to the people actually playing the games. A turkey hangover and shoulder pads don't exactly mix.

oregon ducks coach dan lanning | Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

For No. 12 Oregon, rivalry week carries major postseason implications as the Washington Huskies come to Autzen Stadium. If the Ducks beat No. 24 Washington, they make the Big Ten title game in every scenario but one. The only way they miss is if Indiana and UCLA both lose and Iowa wins.

Oregon Ducks' Thanksgiving Schedule

So, what's the plan for Thanksgiving?

For Lanning and the Ducks, the holiday doesn't change much in terms of schedule and game-week preparation. Asked what Thanksgiving looks like for him, and whether it means balancing work with actually sitting around the table, Lanning said the Ducks' routine already fits the holiday.

"Yeah, it doesn't change a ton for us," Lanning said. "We're a morning practice team anyway. So on Thursdays, that's generally a day that's a little bit lighter load for us."

"We practice in the morning. We'll have a couple of meetings in the afternoon and then move on," Lanning said.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high fives fans before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The big difference comes after practice, when the whole program sits down together for the holiday.

"It changes a little bit. We'll do a team meal here, do a Thanksgiving with all of our players after practice," Lanning said. "And then coaches, staff, players are going to have an opportunity to get around families or friends there in the afternoon and be able to spend some time with each other."

That's Thanksgiving, Oregon-style. Lanning often calls the Oregon program a family, and on Thanksgiving, the Ducks certainly act like one.

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Lanning won't meet with the media on Thanksgiving, which it typical for a Thursday but he told the media Happy Thanksgiving on Wednesday.

“Won't get to see tomorrow. Disappointed about that. So happy Thanksgiving in advance. Hopefully, I'm gonna be eating some dark meat and some ham and some pie. I assume so. It should be a fun day," Lanning said.

Washington Poses Real Challenge To Oregon

The Ducks have a big challenge on their hands for their final regular season game. Lanning said Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is unlike any player the Ducks have faced this year.

Nov 7, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell talks with Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) following a Penn State victory at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon's defense is peaking, allowing only seven points in each of the last two games but a big challenge stands in its way.

"We haven't played anybody quite this year that's like Demond," Lanning said. "He's a different level, and he's playing right now. He's playing really high-level football. Obviously, he's like a running back in the backfield."

Williams arrives in Eugene following his most impressive rushing performance of the season. In Washington's 27-24 overtime upset of Indiana, he ran 11 times for 88 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown. He also went 24-for-41 for 227 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

"But he's as challenging as anybody to keep boxed up," Lanning said. "We've had to play him before, and when he gets loose, it's an issue. And he's got great speed and athleticism, and that really opens up stuff for him in the passing game as well. When you have to make sure you have hats designated for him."

Another thing to keep an eye on is the turnover battle. The Huskies rank seventh nationally with 13 interceptions, and eight different players have one. That's notable because Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola hasn't thrown a pick in 192 attempts. Over the last four games Raiola has thrown for 1,168 yards with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions, which leads the Big Ten in passing yards since Week 9.

Washington head coach Jedd Fisch, left, and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talk before the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks have a serious home-field advantage and the proof is in the pudding. Oregon 31-3 at home under Lanning. A win would be its third straight over Washington and 18th in the last 23 meetings. It would also give Oregon nine wins for the fifth straight year under Lanning.

Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green to Autzen Stadium, and Lanning had a clear mission for the Ducks faithful.

"Counting on our fans to be really annoying and really ornery when we get into that stadium and make that atmosphere so special, like it always is at Autzen," Lanning said.

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