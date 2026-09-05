Why Dan Lanning's Practices Set Oregon Apart

When it comes to energy, depth, and talent, the No. 2 Oregon Ducks football team has picked up several preseason accolades before heading into their Sep. 5 season opener at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos.

Though the Ducks and Broncos have quite the tumultuous history (Broncos lead the series by 3-1), Oregon enters this game as a Goliath program projected for post season success. According to Big Ten Network analyst Yogi Roth, the proof of this hype surrounding the Ducks can be found in the way they practice.

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ashley Adamson (left) and Yogi Roth on the Big Ten Network stage during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Yogi Roth Gets Real About Oregon Duck Practice Visit

In a recent video posted to his Youtube, Roth doubled-down on his long held assertion of the Big Ten being the best conference in college football while sharing how impressed he was with a recent practice he attended.

"I think this team feels a little different than a year ago," Roth said. "Remember a year ago, I think we came on this show - I think it was on Big Ten Network as well - talking about how Dante Moore is going to be one of the best players in America. He wasn't even announced as the starting quarterback (yet)."

Roth points to the veteran leadership he saw at practice, the strategy of Lanning hiring from within for his offensive and defensive coordinators over the 2026 season, and the strength the Ducks have in keeping a high-performing temp up throughout the years.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Perspective On Lanning's Coaching Style

While dishing out his general observations, Roth also gave his own take on Lanning's coaching style. Roth shared that with assumptions of big NIL payments floating around college football narratives, Lanning and crew also keep their players through substance, not flash.

"It's been one of the most connected teams in all of college football since Dan Lanning got there," Roth said. "And I think its masterful when he brings in new players, where this culture just brings them in. They do so much work, like a lot of teams do, making sure guys are connected."

Roth also pointed to an "unsatisfied" mentality he found throughout the older players after the 2024 postseason Rose Bowl loss to Ohio State and the 2025 postseason Peach Bowl loss to Indiana.

Oregon strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love calls to players during practice with the Ducks Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Football Oregon Spring Footballoregon | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Physicality In Practice Preparing For Game Action

Speaking of the team mentality, another important note Roth gave about observing Oregon's practice is the physicality. Saying athletes often call pads-on practice as "bloody Tuesdays," Roth detailed that due to Oregon's talent depth, there's a comfortability in giving players as close to game reps as possible.

In the Ducks' first four-game stretch, they'll face a physical edge-rusher-highlighted Boise State team, two vastly-different new-look programs in Oklahomas State and Portland State, before their first true Big Ten test on the road against the USC Trojans.

If Roth's assessments of practice come to fruition on Rich Brooks field against the Broncos, there's a chance this Ducks squad could "chase history" just like quarterback Dante Moore shared as the team motto.

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