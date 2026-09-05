Why Dan Lanning's Practices Set Oregon Apart
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When it comes to energy, depth, and talent, the No. 2 Oregon Ducks football team has picked up several preseason accolades before heading into their Sep. 5 season opener at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos.
Though the Ducks and Broncos have quite the tumultuous history (Broncos lead the series by 3-1), Oregon enters this game as a Goliath program projected for post season success. According to Big Ten Network analyst Yogi Roth, the proof of this hype surrounding the Ducks can be found in the way they practice.
Yogi Roth Gets Real About Oregon Duck Practice Visit
In a recent video posted to his Youtube, Roth doubled-down on his long held assertion of the Big Ten being the best conference in college football while sharing how impressed he was with a recent practice he attended.
"I think this team feels a little different than a year ago," Roth said. "Remember a year ago, I think we came on this show - I think it was on Big Ten Network as well - talking about how Dante Moore is going to be one of the best players in America. He wasn't even announced as the starting quarterback (yet)."
Roth points to the veteran leadership he saw at practice, the strategy of Lanning hiring from within for his offensive and defensive coordinators over the 2026 season, and the strength the Ducks have in keeping a high-performing temp up throughout the years.
A Perspective On Lanning's Coaching Style
While dishing out his general observations, Roth also gave his own take on Lanning's coaching style. Roth shared that with assumptions of big NIL payments floating around college football narratives, Lanning and crew also keep their players through substance, not flash.
"It's been one of the most connected teams in all of college football since Dan Lanning got there," Roth said. "And I think its masterful when he brings in new players, where this culture just brings them in. They do so much work, like a lot of teams do, making sure guys are connected."
Roth also pointed to an "unsatisfied" mentality he found throughout the older players after the 2024 postseason Rose Bowl loss to Ohio State and the 2025 postseason Peach Bowl loss to Indiana.
Physicality In Practice Preparing For Game Action
Speaking of the team mentality, another important note Roth gave about observing Oregon's practice is the physicality. Saying athletes often call pads-on practice as "bloody Tuesdays," Roth detailed that due to Oregon's talent depth, there's a comfortability in giving players as close to game reps as possible.
In the Ducks' first four-game stretch, they'll face a physical edge-rusher-highlighted Boise State team, two vastly-different new-look programs in Oklahomas State and Portland State, before their first true Big Ten test on the road against the USC Trojans.
If Roth's assessments of practice come to fruition on Rich Brooks field against the Broncos, there's a chance this Ducks squad could "chase history" just like quarterback Dante Moore shared as the team motto.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.