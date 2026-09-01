Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Boise State In Autzen Stadium

EUGENE - The No. 2 Oregon Ducks are starting the 2026 football season with the wind at their back after sustained success few programs in college football can match.

Oregon has become one of the most dominant programs in the country, as the only FBS team to win 13 games in each of the last two seasons. Also, the Ducks’ 38-5 record since the start of 2023 is the best in the country. Oregon is among elite company as one of four programs (Georgia, Indiana and Ohio State) to reach the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will the Ducks prowess continue in 2026 with starting quarterback Dante Moore electing to return for another Oregon football season? It all begins Saturday vs. the Boise State Broncos, a program that gave the Ducks an upset scare back in 2024.

Autzen Stadium is gaining a reputation as one of the most formidable for opponents to travel to, which much thanks to a ruccous fan base that knows how to turn up the volume. Each game, fans are encouraged to wear a certain color for the 2026 football schedule.

What color do Oregon fans wear on Saturday? The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to "stripe out" Autzen. Fans sitting in an odd numbered section wear green and even numbered sections wear yellow.

Below is everything Ducks fans should know ahead of Oregon’s first game of the season, including the latest Eugene weather forecast, TV information, betting odds and pregame quotes from coach Dan Lanning.

WEATHER REPORT: The forecast for Eugene does have rain this week: 98 percent chance on Wednesday, 85 percent chance on Thursday and then a 40 percent chance on Friday. However, Saturday looks to be partly sunny, with a high around 73 degrees. If that prediction holds, it would be perfect kickoff weather for the Ducks in 2026.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Five Things Ducks Fans Should Know

1. NON-CONFERENCE DOMINANCE: Oregon has won 38 consecutive nonconference home games, the longest active streak in college football. Its last loss? Boise State in 2008, 37-32.

2. STARTING HOT: The Ducks have won 21 straight home openers.

3. DAN LANNING AT HOME: A win over Boise State would improve Oregon to 27-2 at home under coach Dan Lanning.

4. HOLDING ONTO A LEAD: Oregon has won 42 straight games and is 34-0 under Lanning when leading after the first quarter.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks cheerleaders perform before a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

5. NEW JOB WHO THIS? Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer will coach their first game as the Ducks' primary coordinators. Both were co-coordinators for the Ducks in 2025 and both have previous coordinator experience.

BONUS: Here is the latest on which recruits will be in Eugene for the Ducks' first game.

HOW TO WATCH: OREGON DUCKS (0-0) and BOISE STATE BRONCOS (0-0) kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium on Sept.5 . The TV broadcast for the game is CBS.

POLLS: The Ducks are ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll and Coaches' Polls, the highest preseason ranking in program history. The Ducks’ previous best was No. 3, achieved four times. Boise State is not yet ranked.

ODDS: The Oregon Ducks are 24.5-point favorites against the Broncos on FanDuel SportsBook. The over/under is listed at 51.5 total points

LOCATION: Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Oregon

TV: CBS

RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QUOTABLE: The USC Trojans are getting a lot of national attention for having a eye-catching low attendance in the Los Angeles Coliseum for their first game.

Lanning offered a challenge to Oregon Ducks fans in Autzen stadium.

“Excited! It's finally here, Game Week," Lanning said. “Spencer (Danielson) does a great job of getting these guys ready. They play with an attitude and a toughness that shows up all over film. They've got some really dynamic players that do a really good job, and it seems like it's a really cohesive unit.”

"... we expect the best. What I'm counting on are our fans to show up, pack the place, make it a special environment like I always see at Autzen Stadium. So it'll be fun to be out there on the field again with our guys and time to hit somebody else.”

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