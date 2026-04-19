Dan Lanning Pulls Back the Curtain on Dakorien Moore's Long Jump Competition

In front of a Hayward Field crowd filled with his football teammates, Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore jumped 7.48m in the long jump at Oregon's track and field team invite, and Ducks coach Dan Lanning spoke about some of the logistics behind Moore's debut as a two-sport athlete at Oregon.

Dan Lanning's Thoughts on Dakorien Moore's Long Jump

Lanning revealed how Oregon's culture of athletics worked together to help give Moore the opportunity to participate in the long jump with the Ducks' spring game on Saturday, April 25, approaching.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We had Dakorien (Moore) yesterday, competing in track and field. And then he's out there competing in the scrimmage today," said Lanning. "So I think all those things we’re really tying, work really well together. You got some outstanding coaches, and all the sports here at the university, that make this thing really tick and people really pulling for each other."

“Showed it in our team meeting today. Just the connection is something we talk about, and we've modified a little bit of his load. Work really close with the track staff on what do we want this to look like for him to be able to compete at a high level and still get the work that he has to get in from a football standpoint for us?" Lanning continued.

Moore suffered a knee injury that caused him to miss a majority of the second half of Oregon's season, but his recovery seems to be going smoothly if he's competing in multiple sports in the spring. Still, Lanning revealed specifically how the football staff adjusted their plans for the star receiver as he worked with the track and field team.

Dakorien Moore Lightens Football Load Before Long Jump

Oregon football wide receiver Dakorien Moore competes in the men's long jump during the Oregon Team Invitational track and field meet at Hayward Field April 17, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“So, this last practice on Thursday was a little bit modified for him, a little less player load. But full go today to be able to take advantage of everything he has, and obviously has a pretty special skill set, to be able to go out there and compete. And I think he placed sixth in the meet, and the first his first time doing it. And I think that's only going to get better for him as he takes advantage of those opportunities," said Lanning.

While Moore might be a budding star for Oregon's track and field team, the wide receiver is already a key part of the Ducks' offense on the football field.

After catching 34 passes for 497 yards and three touchdowns in his injury-shortened, true freshman season, Moore figures to be a top target for Ducks quarterback Dante Moore. Alongside Dakorien Moore, Oregon's offense will feature wide receivers Evan Stewart, Jeremiah McClellan, and Iverson Hooks, as well as tight end Jamari Johnson.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a media availability on April 7, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How the offense looks without experienced targets like tight end Kenyon Sadiq, Malik Benson, and Gary Bryant Jr. remains to be seen, but Oregon certainly isn't lacking playmakers for Dante Moore.

The new-look Ducks will take the field for the spring game, and then practices will pause until fall camp begins and the season starts to come into focus.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.