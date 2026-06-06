Quarterback Dante Moore Pulls Back the Curtain on Return to the Ducks

The Oregon Ducks received a massive boost in morale following their Peach Bowl loss to the Indiana Hoosiers when quarterback Dante Moore announced live on SportsCenter that he would be returning to Eugene for another season.

The decision by Moore to return to Eugene shocked numerous analysts, who had Moore tabbed as not only a sure-fire first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but potentially a top-five pick overall. Moore’s decision to return has suited him well so far, as he was recently put on the cover of the new EA Sports College Football video game.

Dante Moore Already Seeing Positive Reactions to Decision

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore recently spoke with social media influencer Darian Rencher about his decision to return to Eugene.

“After that last game playing down there in the Peach Bowl, seeing the tears on my teammates’ faces, it kind of felt like that couldn’t be my last journey with them,” Moore said in the video with Rencher.

Moore’s thoughtful words lend an insider look to the closeness of the Oregon team and the culture instilled under coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks have had several heartbreaking losses not only over the course of the history of their program, but especially in the last few years, with the loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl in 2024 and the loss to the Indiana Hoosiers last year in the College Football Playoff.

Quarterback Dante Moore Will Have Arsenal of Weapons for Upcoming Season

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore’s return to Eugene for another season of college football makes a little more sense when his supporting cast is taken into account. The Ducks are returning wide receiver Dakorien Moore and bolstering their weapons on the outside by signing wide receiver Iverson Hooks out of the transfer portal.

Not only is Moore going to have an arsenal of weapons at his disposal for the upcoming 2026 season, but his defense should be able to keep him and the Oregon offense in most games if the Duck offense comes out of the gates slow on any particular day.

Former Oregon Ducks Quarterbacks Have Benefitted From Returning to Eugene

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (QB07) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Moore’s decision to return to Eugene for another season is not only a wise one, but it also follows the lead of former Oregon quarterbacks who have chosen to forego the NFL Draft and play in front of the Autzen faithful in back-to-back years.

Former Ducks quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Bo Nix both chose to skip the NFL Draft to play an extra season with the Ducks, and in both cases, their performance improved in their second season. Herbert passed on the 2019 NFL Draft and saw his collegiate stats improve after an extra season with Oregon. Herbert threw more than 300 more yards in his fourth season than in his third, threw more touchdowns, and threw two fewer interceptions.

While Ducks fans will have to wait a few more months to see the improvements that Moore has made over the course of his offseason, there is reason to be excited about a Heisman Trophy hopeful returning for another season.

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