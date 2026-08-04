Dan Lanning Pulls Back the Curtain on New Practice Facility's Recruiting Impact

The Oregon Ducks are building towards what could be an exciting season in 2026 with a number of key returners on both sides of the ball, but the program is thinking even further ahead with construction on a new, state-of-the-art practice facility taking place next to the football team's current home in the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.

Dan Lanning on Recruiting With Oregon's New Practice Facility

A rendered shot of the new "2.MO" practice facility of the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. | University of Oregon

During Oregon's media day, Ducks coach Dan Lanning spoke about the impact that the new building will have on the program and recruiting once construction is finished.

“I think ultimately it gets everybody anxious and excited when it is done. Every day you drive up here, and you see it, you're like, ‘I can't wait to be using that thing.’ There's modifications this year, just like there was last year. We do have some temporary fields that we're able to use now out there. They're not full fields," Lanning said.

The Ducks have had to be flexible, as noted by Lanning, but the Oregon coach recognizes how the new building will positively impact the program as a whole.

“When that's all done, it's going to completely change the program from a standpoint of I think it'll be one of one. I don't think anybody in the nation will have anything quite compares to what we'll have there, and that certainly helps in recruiting," said Lanning. "That certainly helps in development, and that's the goal with that entire facility is to make the best options possible for our players.”

While new rules around name, image, and likeness (NIL) have certainly changed recruiting, prospects still factor in relationships, development, facilities, and more into their decisions.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned by Lanning, the new indoor facility being built by Oregon will have an impact on how the Ducks can develop. In turn, recruits can see that potential development and flock to Eugene.

Lanning and his staff have continually sent Oregon players to the NFL Draft at a rate never seen before by the program, and the Ducks are expected to raise the bar again in 2027 with prospects like quarterback Dante Moore, tight end Jamari Johnson, and defensive linemen A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander among the many expected to be selected.

Exciting Details About Oregon's New Practice Facility

Concept art of 2.MO from construction firm Kendall / Heaton Associates. | Kendall / Heaton Associates.

While the construction of the new practice facility shows off an imposing structure, the details make Oregon football's future home even more impressive. The 170,000-square foot facility will be the largest practice facility in the country for a college football team, and the new addition will be integrated seamlessly into the existing weight room and recovery areas already built.

The Ducks will have outdoor fields next do the indoor facility, and Oregon is even building a class room next to the indoor field as part of the new project.

The renderings are slowly becoming a reality in Eugene. Construction was expected to be completed by 2027 when the project was announced, meaning Lanning and company could be moved in by the next fall camp. As of now, the Ducks will use the smaller outdoor practice fields available to them while also practicing in Autzen or the Moshofsky Center, gearing up for the season opener against Boise State on Sept. 5.

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