A'Mauri Washington's Oregon Return Fuels Defensive Line Buzz Ahead of Fall Camp

The Oregon Ducks’ offseason began with defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington announcing that he would forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to Eugene for his senior season just days after the season ended in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Washington was one of the first dominoes to fall for the Ducks to set themselves up for what might be considered a championship-or-bust 2026 season. While quarterback Dante Moore and others' returns were important for Oregon, Washington provides the program with stability on defense.

A’Mauri Washington Poised for a Standout Season

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

College Football HQ on SI ranked Washington as college football's No. 10 most important player. Washington was one of the biggest risers in college football in terms of where his draft stock was in the 2025 preseason compared to the postseason. He ultimately elected to play another season at Oregon, with the potential to boost his stock even further and potentially become a first-round pick in 2027.

Washington’s shown year-by-year development every season in college. As a true freshman in 2023, Washington totaled two tackles and played just 73 snaps on defense. The next season, he appeared in every game for Oregon with 10 tackles, two pass deflections, a 72.4 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus and 344 total snaps.

Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The defensive lineman’s 2025 season was his best yet. On his way to earning All-Big Ten third-team honors, Washington started all 15 games and recorded 33 tackles, seven pass deflections, 22 pressures and 1.5 sacks.

If Washington continues the path of progression that he’s been on since arriving in Eugene, he could be in store for another All-Big Ten season and even rack up All-American honors.

Oregon Ducks’ Defensive Line Success

Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei, right, and Teitum Tuioti take the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not only will coach Dan Lanning bring back Washington, but the entire starting defensive line from a year ago is returning, with Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti and Bear Alexander all coming back. Like Washington, all of the starting defensive linemen had the opportunity to earn high draft picks in the spring, but decided to delay their draft declaration for another year.

Compared to the Ducks’ offensive line, which lost three of its five starters in the offseason, the defensive line returns experience and pre-existing chemistry. Washington, Uiagalelei and Tuioti all joined Oregon out of high school as recruits and are going into their fourth year together, while Alexander transferred from the USC Trojans ahead of 2025 and is in his second season at Oregon.

Alexander made waves on social media on July 24 by posting an 855-pound squat rep he did in the weight room. Transfer defensive lineman D’Antre Robinson then posted a video of Washington doing the same weight rep. Meanwhile, Uiagalelei went viral for showing off his footwork and speed drill. His father, Dave Uiagalelei, then revealed that he shed “almost 15 pounds” in the offseason.

The same Ducks defensive line was one of the most daunting units in the nation to match up against in 2025. Based on the recent clips posted from the offseason, the unit appears to be eager to improve heading into 2026. Washington may arguably be a top-10 most important player in college football heading into the season, but Oregon will be at its best with the whole unit making big strides in the fall.

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