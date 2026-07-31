Dan Lanning Pulls Back the Curtain on Recruiting Quarterback Dylan Raiola to Oregon

The Oregon Ducks made multiple offseason splashes, but perhaps none were bigger than former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola transferring to Oregon followed by Ducks quarterback Dante Moore forgoing the 2026 NFL Draft, giving Oregon coach Dan Lanning one of the most talented quarterback rooms in the country.

What Dan Lanning Said About Dylan Raiola

During his Big Ten Media Days press conference on Wednesday, Lanning was asked about the potential threat of Raiola transferring out of Oregon in the future. While the expectation is for Raiola to take over the reins of the offense once Moore plays out his final season in Eugene in 2026, crazier things have happened in college football.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Still, Lanning took the opportunity to reveal how the recruiting process went with Raiola and the Oregon coaching staff while juggling the NFL decision of Moore.

"I think there's always a looming threat, but not with Dylan," Lanning said. "You know, I feel that Dylan chose Oregon knowing in advance what what does it look like at Oregon, right? He wanted to sign up for an opportunity to be with us. We were very transparent throughout the process that there was a great chance that Dante could be back."

The Oregon coach also highlighted some of the work that Raiola has put in during the offseason since joining the Ducks program.

"Dylan's done an unbelievable job changing his body, working really hard. He's got unbelievable talent. He's a really smart player that has the opportunity to get exposed to our system. And you know, the reality is that you're only as strong as all your players. You need everybody to be a part of that. Dylan's a big part of the success that we'll have this season, as well as every other quarterback in that room," said Lanning.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The former Nebraska quarterback broke his leg during November of 2025, but Raiola made his debut in Autzen Stadium during Oregon's spring game, throwing a touchdown pass to Ducks receiver Evan Stewart, also making a return from injury.

Dylan Raiola's Oregon Ducks Outlook

Ducks fans may not see much of Raiola in 2026, but if Oregon can grow a fairly big lead, Lanning and his coaching staff may look to give Raiola some live reps. While the former Cornhuskers star has experience, getting the transfer quarterback adjusted to the Ducks offense will only pay off once the 2027 season rolls around.

However, Raiola may have some competition for the starting quarterback job once Moore departs the program. Redshirt junior Brock Thomas has proven to be a reliable backup quarterback, and he will likely see the field as well during 2026.

Oregon quarterback Brock Thomas throws down field during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Thomas completed 12 of 16 passes for 130 yards and 1 touchdown. His biggest moment in the spotlight came in Oregon's 21-7 win over Wisconsin in 2025 when Moore exited the game with a bloody and broken nose. Thomas entered the game in the fourth quarter and threw the lone touchdown pass of his season against the Badgers.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Akili Smith Jr. arrived in Eugene with a high ceiling, and he will spend the 2026 season continuing to develop. Can he be a dark horse candidate to push for the Ducks' starting job in 2027?

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