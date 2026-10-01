Dan Lanning Shares Eye-Opening Comments on How Dylan Raiola Stayed Ready

An underrated component of the strength of a college football team is the quality of the quarterback room beyond just the starter. Anything can happen over the course of the season, and for the No. 15 Oregon Ducks, the unfortunate scenario of injury unfolded in their road matchup against the No. 18 USC Trojans.

But with quarterback Dante Moore carried off on a stretcher after a targeting penalty resulted in a concussion, on came Dylan Raiola. The former two-year starter with the Nebraska Cornhuskers looked ready for the moment, throwing two touchdowns on the way to a 41-27 victory.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Dylan Raiola’s Preparation

Oregon coach Dan Lanning appeared on The Jim Rome Show on Wednesday to talk about the latest win during the Ducks’ bye week. Lanning went into detail about Raiola’s preparation the week leading up to the USC game, and his comments were revealing.

“Dylan’s a competitor. He wants to be out there. He’s prepared as if he was going to be out there,” Lanning said. “But last week, before the week started, he’s giving us scout team reps on the other side of the ball. He’s giving us a look. He’s being (USC quarterback) Jayden Maiava on the other side of the ball at times during practice this week.”

“And then he gets inserted in the game where he’s the guy, and he’s got to go execute,” he added. “Great display of him being ready for his moment, and also being a great teammate and getting his team ready for that moment as well earlier in the week.”

Both Raiola and Lanning have expressed during fall camp and into the season that the backup practiced like he would be the starter in order to stay ready. Based on what Lanning said to Rome, it sounds like the quarterback’s leadership and impact even carried over to the defense’s performance by helping prepare them.

Decision to Transfer to Oregon Ducks

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiola entered the transfer portal as a high-profile quarterback after two seasons with the Cornhuskers. He tossed over 2,000 yards in his first two seasons of college football and left Nebraska with a total of 31 touchdowns.

Even though it was still up in the air whether Moore would enter the NFL Draft or return to Eugene at the time of his transfer, Raiola decided to head to Oregon anyway. He entered the season as the backup for the first time in his career.

Lanning added on The Jim Rome Show that Raiola chose a similar path to Moore, who transferred from the UCLA Bruins in 2024 and backed up Dillon Gabriel for a season. Both quarterbacks chose development over becoming an instant starter. Lanning even revealed to Rome that Raiola came to Oregon for “a discount” compared to what he could have made in Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) elsewhere.

Dan Lanning’s Confidence in Dylan Raiola

Raiola made his Oregon debut against the FCS Portland State Vikings in Week 3. He came on for Moore at the half and threw three touchdowns and 124 yards on a perfect 11-for-11 completion.

The quarterback entered early in the second quarter following Moore’s injury against the Trojans. He threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns on 76 percent completion in the top-25 matchup.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning spoke about his confidence in Raiola during his Wednesday press conference.

“Similar to what he's looked like the last few weeks. You know, continue to work, and just like everybody else in this team, he's got an improvement plan,” Lanning said. “He's got areas that he can grow and get better, but he's proven he can play winning football for us, and has a skill set that'll be advantageous for us to have.”

Moore’s MRI and CT scans revealed he didn’t suffer any additional injuries, but in the concussion protocol, Lanning has indicated that he’s still early in his recovery process. Oregon’s next game is on Oct. 10 against the Bruins.

If Moore isn’t ready to return by then, Raiola could get his first start as an Oregon Duck. The following matchup is against Nebraska at Autzen Stadium, which would provide Raiola the opportunity to play against his former team if he starts.

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