Matt Rhule Makes His Feelings Clear About Dylan Raiola After Oregon’s USC Win

The scene at USC was frightening. Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore was strapped to a stretcher and carried to an ambulance waiting to take him to the hospital. The Ducks trailed USC 7-3 in the second quarter, and the ball was now in backup quarterback Dylan Raiola’s hands.

One play later, Raiola threw a touchdown pass to receiver Evan Stewart and the two held up five fingers in honor of Moore's No. 5 jersey number. Raiola went on to lead Oregon to an intense 41-27 win over rival USC, showing the poise that had made him a five-star recruit and a two-year starter at Nebraska.

oregon ducks quarterback dylan raiola at the annual spring football game | oregon ducks on si Will Seibert

Oregon fans watched Raiola throw for 289 yards and carry the Ducks through a frightening night in Los Angeles. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule saw something beyond the performance: a young man and a family he still cares about.

Rhule didn’t get to watch Raiola lead the Ducks to victory. Nebraska’s plane had no TV as the Cornhuskers returned from East Lansing after a 31-13 win over Michigan State.

Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule On Dylan Raiola

But when Rhule was asked about Raiola, he made clear that his support for the quarterback hadn’t ended when Raiola left Lincoln.

"Yeah, we got on the plane and there was no TV, so I just saw it," Rhule said. "But I'll just say this, I love Dylan. Great, great, great kid, great family. Played here for me. Everyone that plays for me, I root for... I root for Dylan and Taylor and Dayton and that family forever. They're a big part of two years of my life, right?"

"And there's no doubt that Dylan's an elite quarterback. So, you know, he got in there. He got a chance to play. I just hope Dante's okay. And it's kind of an unfortunate, unfortunate football play," Rhule continued.

Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule gestures against the Utah Utes in the second half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dayton and Taylor are Dylan's siblings. Dayton Raiola is a freshman tight end for the Ducks.

Raiola’s win over USC brought his story full circle. Last year, he broke his leg against the Trojans in what became his final game at Nebraska. This time, he finished the game as Oregon’s quarterback and led the Ducks to victory.

"My family, my close circle, knows what this one means to me," Raiola said after the win. "Last time I played these dudes I left with a broken leg. Just so grateful for this program, so grateful for these coaches, and most importantly these players."

Oregon QB Dylan Raiola takes the time to greet Ducks fans after beating USC.



Coming in for the injured Dante Moore, Raiola went 19/25 for 289 yards and 2 TDs. https://t.co/iUsUvth94Z pic.twitter.com/jIvqgJtuSw — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 27, 2026

He has been sensational for Oregon so far. In his Ducks debut, Raiola was a perfect 11-for-11 vs. Portland State. In his two appearances, he has completed 30-for-36 (83.3 percent) with five touchdowns and no interceptions. The junior has the experience factor too: Went over 5,000 career passing yards in the game (now with 5,232 career passing yards).

When Raiola decided to transfer in December of 2025, here is what Rhule said.

"If he needs a fresh start, I’m going to pray that he finds the right place and that he has so much success," Rhule said. "With that being said, there’s a lot of great quarterbacks out there, and a lot of guys want to play at Nebraska."

Rhule is making his support of Raiola known... but a looming matchup certainly changes the tune.

Dylan Raiola vs. Nebraska?

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are keeping their eye on the Ducks for more reasons than just watching an old player. Oregon hosts Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 17 in Autzen Stadium and there is a chance Raiola is starting at quarterback vs. his old team, as Moore goes through concussion protocol.

There is no timetable for Moore's return and Lanning said “it’s one of those situations where we got to protect a player from himself."

Anytime a transfer plays his old team, it's a massive storyline. If Raiola starts against Nebraska, comments he made before the season will likely resurface, too. A short clip of Raiola comparing the two programs went viral, but judging him by that clip alone was unfair. It left out the larger conversation about his adjustment to Oregon.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

“It's definitely been a transition. I'll start with the landscape of outside. There's not cornfields here. There's mountains and trees, and I love the nature. As far as football, it's different with coaches and players. Like we have a lot more talent than we did at Nebraska, and I don't say that to knock on them, but I think everybody will know that," Raiola said.

Raiola compared the physical setting and the rosters, not the character of the people at Nebraska. He even recognized that he didn't mean it as a put down. What the clip didn't show was his comments about supporting Moore, and being in an unfamiliar role in new surroundings and accepting the sacrifice it requires.

Raiola did not sound like an entitled former 5-star recruit or Big Ten starter expecting the Ducks to hand him the position. Instead, he showed a glimpse into Lanning's team culture and DNA traits that are built on four core pillars: Connection, Growth, Toughness, and Sacrifice.

Did the Oregon social media team sleep since Saturday?



This is a must watch. #GoDucks 📹 @oregonfootball https://t.co/CMvHB9ajrb pic.twitter.com/dd0ECekY9g — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 29, 2026

Dante Moore Injury Update

An injury update on Moore: the quarterback suffered a concussion after targeting hit,which Ducks coach Dan Lanning called “a disgusting play.” Moore did not suffer any additional injuries, which is a relief for fans who saw his head hit the turf. He will go through concussion protocol and Lanning said the Ducks will "move forward with an abundance of caution."

USC linebacker Desman Stephens II, who delivered the hit,was seen laughing and taunting from the sideline and has been suspended one game by USC.

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