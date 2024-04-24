Oregon Ducks’ Dante Moore: Pro Comparisons To Dak Prescott?
Oregon football coach Dan Lanning will never be accused of resting on his laurels. After signing arguably the best player in the transfer portal in quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the Ducks landed another top notch transfer, quarterback Dante Moore. Moore will suit up in a Duck uniform for the first time at Oregon's spring football game on Saturday.
Duck fans will remember Moore as a five-star Duck recruit out of Martin Luther King high school in Detroit, MI. He led his team to two state championships and was ranked as the No. 3 ranked quarterback and No. 5 overall by 247 Sports.
While Moore was an early commit to Oregon, he flipped his commitment to UCLA. Then-UCLA coach Chip Kelly's developmental track record and Kenny Dillingham's departure from Oregon to Arizona State were factors in his decision.
Following an up and down freshman year, Moore entered the transfer portal in late November and recommitted to the Ducks in December.
Once a Duck, always a Duck?
At Oregon, Moore moved quickly to build a relationship with offensive coordinator, Will Stein. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound signal-caller has always stressed the importance of finding the right home to develop, noting that Stein understands how to develop a quarterback.
“(Stein) gave me the vibe of being relaxed, real smart. He’s a real family-like person.” Moore told reporters.
Here is what you need to know about this addition to the quarterback room in Eugene.
Experience
Moore is entering his sophomore season. As a freshman at UCLA, he threw for 11 touchdowns against nine interceptions, going 114-for-213, with a 53.5 completion percentage. While the numbers are not stellar, Moore has not lost his confidence. His talent has immense upside to learn in a strong quarterback room, which can very likely pay dividends for the future of Oregon Duck football.
Spring football performance
Following an early spring scrimmage, coach Lanning applauded both Gabriel and Moore. He told reporters, “The speed of play shows up more and more on scrimmage because it’s just a little bit of a faster pace.” Coach Lanning noted that “both of those guys handled it well. Both of those guys were able to move around with their feet a little bit and utilize their feet, which was a positive to see from them.”
National Buzz about Moore
Scouting reports agree that Moore shows toughness in the pocket and can deliver throws while taking hits. He does well when reading coverages and throwing into tight windows. His intangibles are perhaps most important, Moore is hard worker who studies the game. Moore received a pro comparison to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott from 247Sports.